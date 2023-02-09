Young and talented Wildcats hungry for 2023 campaign

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats have high hopes for the 2023 season.
The Wildcats open the season Feb. 10-12 at the Florida Atlantic Invitational in Boca Raton, where they’ll face Iowa, Mississippi State, Stony Brook, Loyola and Florida Atlantic.
Coming off a 2022 campaign that resulted in a SWAC Eastern Division title, B-CU was picked to finish third in the eastern division.
The goal is to win the SWAC tournament and make a NCAA tournament run.
“We are excited about this season. We had a great year last year as a young team. We got burned in the conference tournament. We are coming back with a different mindset. We’re hungry,” said Laura Watten, the softball team’s head coach.
“Being picked to finish third in the conference has lit a fire in this squad. We won the division unexpectedly last year. We are on a mission. We just have to start healthy and stay healthy.”
Watten is a legendary coach and already a member of the school’s Hall of Fame. She has led the program to seven MEAC titles, eight NCAA Regional appearances and one Super Regional. B-CU is still the only HBCU to play in a Super Regional.
She is still determined to keep going.
Watten told the Daytona Times, “I love it. I love these kids. I love this institution. … I love being around these kids and impacting their lives. I love watching them grow and go out to be strong successful women in society.”
Some key players
Bethune-Cookman returns fifth year seniors in short stop Kayla Traylor and outfielder Carrington Robinson (.327BA, 11SB, 32H, 21R) and senior outfielder Hayley Parks (.281BA, 12RBI, 43H, 27R, 10SB).
“I don’t mind being a leader or guiding the younger players. I am honored and thankful. I looked up to Derek Jeter as a shortstop and leader and I always wanted that role as a woman of softball,” said Traylor.
They also have junior outfielders Joslynn Davis (.271BA, 9RBI, 39H, 21R) and Essence Gibbs (.264BA) along with sophomore infielder Desirea Martinez (.262BA, 23RBI, 38H) back, among others.
Fifth year senior pitcher Victoria Guzman returns after missing all of 2022 due to injury.
Sophomore pitcher Halyne Gonzalez (11-10, 3.12ERA) is also back.
Three incoming freshmen are generating some buzz in catchers Kallie Earlington and Jordan Villanueva along with pitcher Ajah Mallory.
The Wildcats lost outfielder Brianna Paysinger (.238BA, 1HR, 23RBI) to graduation and pitcher Hannah Ortega (13- 11, 2.99 ERA, 13CG) transferred.
Players admit there is a different swagger with this squad than previous years.
“This team is young and diverse but everyone is on the same mission. We are hungry. We also don’t have all the outside distractions as past years,” said Traylor.
The Wildcats are still young and talented but will be more experienced.
Watten added, “I think we’ll be a pretty balanced team. We’ve improved offensively. We have pitching depth and we have good leadership. We just need to start healthy and stay healthy.”
‘We’re mentally ready’
The Wildcats also are also heading into their second season in the SWAC.
“It gives us an awareness of what we’re dealing with and the different challenges. I think the travel threw us of last year and caught us by surprise. This year we’re mentally ready. We understand the competition and atmosphere,” noted Watten.
Traylor echoed, “We are hungry especially after last year with all that happened in the conference. It was a new experience with new surroundings. I think we were underdogs last year. We’ll have a target on our backs again. It was us against the entire conference last year and it will be that again.”
The Wildcats face quality competition which should prepare them for conference play and the postseason, including the prestigious Mary Nutter Classic where they’ll face Washington, Texas Tech, Arizona State, Iowa and UC Riverside. They also have other quality opponents on their schedule.
Watten expressed, “We try to play up in competition always. It makes you better and prepares you for conference play. Playing out west and against tougher teams in those atmospheres builds confidence which should help us in conference.”
Lady Wildcats climb SWAC standings with Texas sweep
The women’s basketball team at Bethune-Cookman extended its win streak to four games with road wins at Texas Southern 66-62 on Monday and Prairie View A&M 59-49 two days earlier.
B-CU (9-12, 8-3) is tied for second place in the conference standings.
Camerah Langston had 14 points in 15 minutes of the bench while Chanel Wilson and Karianna Woods each added 12 for the Wildcats against TSU.
Morgan Beacham had 12 points, Wilson 11 and Nia Jordon 10 for B-CU against PVAMU.
The Wildcats return home to face Alcorn State (9-13, 5-6) on Saturday Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. then host Jackson State (13- 8, 10-1) on Monday Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Men split conference games
B-CU’s men’s squad had a threegame win streak snapped with a 69-62 loss at Texas Southern on Monday.
Marcus Garrett had 20 points, Joe French 15, Zion Harmon 11 and Kevin Davis 10 for Bethune-Cookman.
Two days earlier the Wildcats edged Prairie View A&M 60-58.
Harmon had 14 points, Garrett 13 points with 11 rebounds, French 12 points and Dhashon Dyson 11 points for B-CU.
Bethune-Cookman (9-14, 5-6) hosts Alcorn State (12-11, 9-2) on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. then Jackson State (7- 17, 6-5) on Monday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
