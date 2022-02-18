Young B-CU softball team is ready to compete

The Bethune-Cookman University Wildcats’ softball team is back.
The Wildcats went 1-3 at the Florida Atlantic University Invitational from Feb. 11-13 to open the season.
“We are excited and ready to be back on the field. We had scrimmages in the fall which we learned some things about ourselves. We’re ready to compete,” said Laura Watten, B-CU’s head softball coach.
The coronavirus pandemic hit the Wildcats hard. In 2020, their season was shut down in March before the start of conference play. They didn’t play in 2021. “It was tough, difficult and challenging.
It was a shock to everybody in the country,” expressed Watten.
“The footing at the school was off. We were worried about how things would get back to normal and what the future would look like.”
B-CU has a talented and deep team. They are also young with a plethora of freshmen.
“We have a lot of talent but there is a lack of experience, especially competing at the power 5. We play a lot of power 5 teams in tournaments. It’s a good set up to toughen us up for conference play,” said Watten.
“This team is young, but it’s the hardest-working team. One of the hardest-working teams I’ve coached.”
Key players
The Wildcats return senior outfielder Briana Paysinger; graduate short stop Kayla Traylor; senior outfielder Carrington Robinson and sophomore outfielder Haley Parks.
Watten added, “Breyanna will be an impact player. Haley was here during the shutdown year. Carrington and Kayla are also back. We’re excited about them.”
The Wildcats have freshmen starting at catcher (Julissa Gomez or Jasmeen Rivera), first base (Sydney Edmund, Maria Galvin or Ciera Clark), second base (Desirae Martinez), third base (Shania Owens) and center field (Joslynn Davis).
“We didn’t lose any players. Some graduated. We had a good freshman class coming in last season. We had a bigger one coming in this season,” said Watten.
B-CU has four freshman pitchers in Hannah Ortega, Alyssa Lopez, Halyne Gonzalez and Briana Velazquez. Graduate pitcher Victoria Guzman is out for the season with a torn ACL.
“We are young with four freshmen in the circle. They will be in the fire,” noted Watten.
“We would have had Victoria, but she was injured in the fall. She is rehabbing and will help us in the bullpen, semi coaching.”
First year in SWAC
Bethune-Cookman is also playing its first season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).
The goal is to win the conference tournament and earn the automatic NCAA tournament bid.
In the SWAC, only the top eight teams make it to the conference tournament.
“We have to get in the tournament first. The focus will be on one game at a time. We also aren’t familiar with these opponents yet as teams, the culture of the teams, the towns that we will be playing in or the players,” Watten shared.
During Watten’s two tenures at the school (1998-2005, 2015-present), the Wildcats have won often, including seven MEAC titles, eight NCAA tournament appearances and one Super Regional appearance.
She is already in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame Coach and the winning coach in the school’s history with 448 wins.
B-CU won five MEAC titles, had six NCAA appearances and a Super Regional appearance during Watten’s first stint. They also won the MEAC and made the NCAA tournament in 2018 and 2019.
‘It’s still fun’
Watten also coached at the University of Maryland (2006-2013) and made three NCAA tournament appearances.
Watten is still motivated after all these years to coach softball.
She told the Daytona Times, “It’s still fun to me. I still enjoy it. I still enjoy the kids. I enjoy seeing their growth. I still enjoy the game and being a part of something bigger than just softball.”
“This school stands for something very special. It’s something that I always loved about being here. There is a different and special energy here. I take a lot of pride in that and what we put out there representing the university.”
The Wildcats play in the Orlando Spring Games from Feb. 18-20.
Their home opener is on March 8 against Tennessee State University.
B-CU begins SWAC play on March 11 at Jackson State University.
For more information on the Wildcats, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
