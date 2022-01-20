Young Buccaneers finding their stride

Mainland team has racked up impressive wins this season
The Mainland Buccaneers (11-6) are starting to hit their stride and find themselves.
They have won seven of their last nine games, which includes a five-game win streak from Dec. 27 through Jan. 6.
On Monday, Mainland defeated the Episcopal School of Jacksonville 40-33.
They hosted Jacksonville Andrew Jackson on Wednesday, which was after the Daytona Times’ deadline.
The Bucs have impressive wins over Miami Norland and Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson this season.
Mainland has become a smothering defensive team with a goal of keeping teams under 40 points a game.
“I challenged the guys to hold opponents to 10 points a less per quarter. We’ve been doing great defensively and rebounding,” said Head Coach Joe Giddens
“Our guys are getting after it defensively. They are excited about playing defense. When that happens, you’re headed in the right direction.”
Key players
That challenge came from Mainland’s dynasty in the 1990s when they won three state titles (1995, 1996, 1998). Giddens played on two of those championship teams (1995, 1996).
He said, “It’s the same challenge that we had then.”
Mainland is also a young and inexperienced team, which lacks a true point guard.
“We have a lot of guys that can play everywhere. We don’t have a true point guard. We put Nick there; he is tall at 6-foot, 5-inches but he also plays center on defense at times,” commented Giddens.
“We’re also young with a lot of sophomores and juniors that have never played varsity.”
Giddens is in his fifth year leading the program. He also coached the Spruce Creek girls and boys teams in the past.
Mainland has talented players in sophomore guard Zavier Mincey; junior forward Ajai Harrell; senior guard/forward Nick Antoine; sophomore forward Narayan Thomas and junior guard, Angelo Mack.
They have tough and physical role players, including senior guards Cole Bowman, Jordan Porter and Jonathan Campbell. There is also junior forward Jeremiah Davis and sophomore center L.J. McCray.
Freshman guard Josiah Simien is also showing promise.
Team chemistry
The players also have bought into the defensive identity. They like the chemistry and the bond they the team has.
“We don’t worry about scoring. We’re focused on defense and keeping our opponents from scoring,” Harrell noted.
Senior guard/forward Nick Antoine shared, “It is more like a family-oriented group with players and coaches. We treat each other like we’ve known each other for a long time. Even with the guys relatively new.”
Playing on the team is also unique for Harrell. Mincey is his younger brother and Giddens is their uncle.
“It is a good thing. Me and my little brother have a natural connection and chemistry,” said Harrell.
“Having my uncle as a coach makes everything easier. He coaches us hard, but he makes sure everyone is together, on the same page and working hard.”
‘We’re tough’
It’s also known that Giddens doesn’t cut his nephews any slack.
He expressed, “It’s good coaching them. I know what to expect from them, but I coach them and treat them like I do everybody else. It’s good to see them progress. It’s exciting for me.”
Giddens also sees something unique in this squad.
“We have a lot of length and size. We’re missing our 7-footer who is a sophomore (Deandre Newland), but he’s coming back. These guys play hard,” noted Giddens
“We’ve got a lot of football players and we’re tough. This is the most football players we’ve had. Football brings toughness, which is what we need.”
The goal is always to win the district tournament and make a state title run.
“It’s just going to take consistency. We must be consistent. Our defense has created our offense. They’ve brought in. If we can be consistent, we can go far,” Gidden remarked.
Antoine added, “We have to continue to push it on the defensive end. We drive on defense. We must keep the intensity. We try to turn defense into offense.”
