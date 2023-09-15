Young Sandcrabs trying to find their way

The Seabreeze Sandcrabs are off to an 0-3 start but showed promise in a 64-36 shootout loss to the University Titans on Sept. 8. It was their best offensive output so far.
The Sandcrabs look to get on track with seven games (3 in district 3S-9) left.
Seabreeze begins the season with a tough stretch against Class 4S schools and playoff contenders Spruce Creek (loss 14-6), Bartram Trail (loss 55-0) University and DeLand (Sept. 23).
“What has gone right is that the kids are committed to our coaching structure. We are trying to develop and teach them to always be competitive at all times. We may have woken up offensively this last game,” responded Head Coach Lester Davis.
“What has gone wrong is that we haven’t been the best tackling team and we have had too many blown coverages and missed assignments.”
Talented players return
Seabreeze’s offense has run the ball well while their defense is a work in progress.
Davis admitted, “We’ve run the ball well both inside and outside on offense but on defense we must tackle better. We are missing to many tackles and assignments.”
The Sandcrabs also have a young team with a lot of sophomores and freshmen.
The Crabs have talented players returning from last season like do-all junior wide receiver/defensive back Denali Campbell. He is the little brother of former Seabreeze standouts Dimitri and Eli Campbell.
“As for being depended upon and living up to family legacy I don’t think about it much. I don’t feel any pressure. I know what I am capable of. I go out there and play to the best of my ability. It’s whatever I can to help the team,” Denali Campbell said.
‘Progressing and improving’
Junior quarterback Hayden Hayes is also on the rise. He sees the team’s growth.
“We are progressing and improving. It comes with the work that we put in. We have a lot more work to do. We must keep our heads up and put the work in,” said Hayes.
The Sandcrabs also have senior running back Tyrone Cordare, senior defensive lineman Mike Shropshire, senior offensive lineman Aiden Ford, senior offensive lineman Luca Serno, junior defensive end Brody Boda, junior linebacker Jessie Shirley and junior offensive lineman Luke Cloer back.
Also back are senior wide receiver Landon Smith, junior linebacker Dylan Hayes and senior defensive back Micah Karr.
“A lot of these guys return but many didn’t play big roles. We are very young and inexperienced. We’re fighting to find our way but getting experience, which will help in the long run. That’s so encouraging,” noted Davis.
Junior halfback/receiver/punter/ quarterback Chandler Mitzo (Deltona), senior linebacker Alex Capua (Mainland) and senior receiver Drew Stewart (Port St. Lucie) are key transfers.
The players are enjoying their experience. They know the team has its own uniqueness and they believe in themselves.
“On this team, we don’t give up. We don’t back down no matter the opponent. We will give it our all each and every game,” expressed Haynes.
Campbell echoed, “It’s great. I love this team. We never give up. We will show effort the entire game each game.”
Davis in his first year running the program is also an alum and former standout. Last season he was the defensive coordinator at Mainland. He wants to return the program to its former glory.
The Sandcrabs’ schedule gets less brutal next month with Deltona, Satellite, Pine Ridge and Atlantic on the horizon.
Davis emphasized, “We must be a more disciplined football team. That will help us see some success. We must be disciplined, especially in those areas where we are messing up. We’ll keep working to improve and get better.”
