Youth teams play exhibition game

The City of Daytona Beach’s Little League Players are shown in an exhibition game with local youth travel baseball team the East Coast Storm on Tuesday night at Bethune Point. It took a little while to assemble the Daytona team but players have worked hard on their skills since clinics in late February. Many players are playing for the first time ever.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF STACY BECKTON/ DAYTONA BEACH PARKS & RECREATION
