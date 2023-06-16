Youth World Series coming to Ormond Beach Sports Complex June 21-25

The 2023 Youth World Series is returning to the Ormond Beach Sports Complex June 21-25.
Organized by Athletx Sports Group, the baseball tournament will feature close to 120 games with 36 teams and approximately 600 participants. The games are open to the public with an estimated 1,250 attendees expected.
Athletx Sports Groups stages the Youth World Series throughout the United States at family vacation destinations, and this will be the second straight year the tournament is being held in the Daytona Beach area. Competitors range from ages 9-14 and 11 states and Puerto Rico will be represented among the competing teams.
“We’re excited to welcome the participants and spectators from the Youth World Series to the Daytona Beach area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB).
“This event will bring visitors from all around the country as well positive economic impact into the community. We hope the action on the field is competitive and that they will be able to enjoy all the attractions and activities that the destination has to offer.”
“The Daytona Beach area has a wide variety of sports facilities that can accommodate groups of all sizes,” said Brandon Little, Sports Business Development Manager for the CVB. “The Ormond Beach Sports Complex is one of our largest sports facilities in the area and we look forward to five days of exciting baseball events.”
The Ormond Beach Sports Complex, as well as the Nova Community Park, is a large competitive center with 25 sports fields, many of which are used for multiple sporting events. Currently, there are four T-ball fields, four fullsized baseball fields, five full-sized softball fields, nine full-sized soccer fields, and three multi-purpose fields.
