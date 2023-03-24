Halifax Health-Hospice will host the fourth annual Rick Zimmer Jr. Memorial Golf tournament on Saturday, May 6, at Cypress Head Golf Club in Port Orange.
The event is presented by Family Health Source and proceeds will support Halifax Health-Hospice’s Traumatic Loss Program.
This tournament is in memory of Rick Zimmer Jr., a son, husband, father and brother, who took his own life on July 22, 2018. In 2019, his father, Rick Zimmer Sr., decided to start this tournament as a way to not only honor his son’s memory, but to bring awareness to the importance of suicide prevention and the mental health services available in our community.
The Halifax Health-Hospice, Traumatic Loss Program is designated to meet the needs of those bereaved by a sudden, unnatural death. This unique program provides a safe, supportive environment that promotes growth, healing and resilience for those traumatically bereaved.
In 2022, this program provided $183 thousand in services to over 350 people in our community at no-cost.
“The Traumatic Loss Program was crucial to me in those early dark days when Ricky died,” said Rick Zimmer, Sr. “In knowing how their program benefitted me, I wanted to give something back so Halifax Health-Hospice can continue to offer the comfort I was so blessed with.”
The golf tournament will be a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 8:30 am. It is $95 per person, which includes a light breakfast, golf, range balls, lunch and a hole-in-one contest.
For more information or to register for the tournament, visit www.halifaxhealth.org/RickZimmerJrGolf.
