The Black Heritage Trail consists of 18 historic sites that highlights the city’s rich African American history.
For those looking to celebrate and learn about Black history in Daytona Beach, you probably don’t have to travel far.
Daytona has its own rich and unique African American heritage and history.
The City of Daytona Beach has a Black Heritage Trail that consists of 18 sites; most are located in the heart of Daytona’s historic Black community.
According to Assistant City Manager Betty Goodman, most of the sites are open daily to the public.
Historic sites include Bethune-Cookman University, the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Home and Gravesite, Jackie Robinson Ballpark, community centers, churches, parks and more.
The Daytona Times building is also one of the sites. “It’s the oldest building in the Newtown community. It’s been a boarding house, grocery store and more. It’s still suffering from fire damage,” said Charles W.
Cherry II, Daytona Times’ publish- er emeritus and CEO of 623 Management.
“I have memories of local and state elected officials, lawyers, congressmen, Supreme Court justices, businessmen and NAACP officials coming to visit my dad (Charles W. Cherry Sr.) there.”
Here is some information on the sites.
Bethune-Cookman University
640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
The school opened in 1904 as the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls in a two-story building owned by Black carpenter John Williams. Rent was $11 a month but Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune could only make a $1.50 payment. The school soon moved to the city dump; the only land available. Dr. Bethune made a down payment of $5. She was able to impress white businessmen who later donated money. Her early donors included John D. Rockefeller, James Gamble, Thomas White and Harrison Rhodes. In 1923, the school got affiliated with the United Methodist Church and merged with the Cookman Institute, a men’s school in Jacksonville. In 1942, it became a four-year institution and in 2007 received university status.
Bonner Elementary
868 George W. Engram Blvd.
Cypress Street Elementary was built in 1926. In 1954, it was renamed after Evelyn Bonner, its first and longest serving principal (1927-1959). Bonner previously taught 16 years at Campbell Street Elementary. She visited Bonner almost daily after retirement until her death at age of 77 in 1977. In 1996, the school was placed on the National Registry of Historic Places. The school closed in 2008. It currently houses The Chiles Academy, a charter school for teen parents and their children.
Campbell Hotel
Corner of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Walnut Street
During segregation, it was the only hotel in town where Blacks could stay. Minnie Wiggins Campbell and Leigh Campbell owned it in the 1950s. The structure, also known as the Engram Building, also housed the Star-dust Night Club. After integration, it like most other Black establishments, quickly passed into history. Today the old signage still remains.
Cypress Street Park and Recreation Center
981 George W. Engram Blvd.
The park was created in 1926 and had a baseball field named Kelly Field. In March 1946, Jackie Robinson practiced there as a member of the Montreal Royals, the AAA affiliate of the Brooklyn Dodgers. A recreation hall was built in 1949 and served as an au- ditorium for Blacks during segregation. The recreation center was demolished in 2011 and a new center opened in 2012. The baseball field, which was later renamed Richard Mulberry Field, is no longer there.
Daisy Stocking Park
550 Third St.
Daisy Hardy came to Daytona in 1916 at the behest of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. She was educated, trained and worked as a nurse. She over-saw McLeod Hospital on the campus of Bethune-Cookman (1916-18). In 1919, she married Dr. John T. Stocking. Throughout her life, she continued to serve the community. She served on the local Tuberculosis Association, Girl Scouts, and on the board of a local orphanage. In 1971, the park named after her was created.
Daytona Times Building
429 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The home of the city’s Black newspaper was originally owned by a Black surgeon named Walter Pearson. In 1970, Pearson sold the building to another Black physician, Dr. John Parnell. In 1978, Parnell sold the building to Charles W. Cherry, Sr. who started the Westside Rapper newspaper. Cherry came to Daytona in 1952 and was the community’s leading civil rights activist during the 1960s and 1970s. Cherry served as longtime local NAACP president and led the Florida NAACP (1974-1984). Cherry also served on the Daytona Beach City Commission (1995-2004). The building also housed Mormen Realty and WPUL AM 1590. In 2020, the building caught fire damaging the first floor, computers, newspapers, film, photos and more.
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
539 George W. Engram Blvd.
It was founded on April 6, 1900, as Friendship Church when Rev. E. Thompson and 12 followers met in the home of Deacon and Sister Cromartie on Second Avenue. (Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard) In the 1930s, the church faced Spruce Street but was reconstructed to face Cypress Street (George Engram Boulevard). In the 1960s, the church was renovated again and became Greater Friendship Baptist Church. In 1980, a fire destroyed the church and the con- gregation met at Bethune-Cookman until the church was renovated again and reopened in 1982.
Howard Thurman Home
614 Whitehall St.
Howard Thurman (Nov. 18, 1899-April 10, 1981) was an educator, theologian and author born in Daytona Beach. He grew up in the three story house that still stands and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The house often houses programs and tours. Thurman lived in the house until he left for college. Thurman trav- eled the world and befriended Mahatma Ghandi. Thurman also taught and mentored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Jackie Robinson Ballpark
103 Orange Ave.
On June 4, 1914, City Island Park opened. On March 17, 1946, Jackie Robinson integrated professional baseball playing a spring training game for the Montreal Royals, a Brooklyn Dodger AAA affiliate. The next year, Robinson integrated the majors. Today, the park is home to the Daytona Tortugas, the Class A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and Bethune-Cookman University’s team. In 1990, the park was named after Robinson. In 1998, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It also has a statue and museum honoring Robinson.
John H. Dickerson Community Center
308 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The site was Campbell Street High School (1948-1962) when it moved to the corner of Keech Street and South Street along with Campbell Street Elementary, which closed in 1969. In 1975, the site was renovated after residents led by John H. Dickerson, its former principal, lobbied the city to make it a community center. Dickerson spent 42 years as an administrator, including as principal at Campbell Street Elementary, Campbell Street High and Campbell Street Adult, as well as assistant principal at other schools.
Masonic Lodge No. 36
512 South St.
The structure at the corner with Marion Street no longer stands. It was built in 1884. The two-story building was a place for Black men to catch up on matters of the day. Over the years the lodge was home to 10 Masonic Orders.
Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Home and Gravesite
640 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Dr. Bethune’s home was built in 1915 and located on the north side of the campus. She lived there until her death on May 18, 1955. The home still contains artifacts and memorabilia of her life’s work. Dr. Bethune’s gravesite is located on the south side of the campus, west of the home just off Lincoln Street. In 1975, the home was declared a national landmark by the National Park Service.
Mt. Bethel Baptist Church
700 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
It was founded in 1885 on Freemont Avenue in the Silver Hill community. The church later moved to Church Street (now Marion Street). A permanent structure was built in the Way-cross community in 1900. The current structure was built in 1921. Mt. Bethel is Daytona’s oldest Black church. Its founder, Dr. Joseph Brooke Hankerson, was elected Daytona’s first Black councilman in 1898. Howard Thurman and Yvonne Scarlett-Golden were members. Its congregation grew and led to the creation of Shiloh Missionary and Mt. Zion.
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
449 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Founded in 1888 in Freemanville – located in present-day Port Orange – it’s one of the area’s oldest churches. The church moved to South Street around 1900 and to its present site in 1924. Over the years, upgrades got it to its present size and appearance.
New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
515 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Members of Mt. Bethel founded the church in 1898 in the Midway community as the population grew in that area. Church members met in a portion of a sawmill. Under Rev. Walter Jones, a structure was built. After a fire, a new structure was built in 1910. The current structure was built in 1940 under Rev. George O. Sumner. In the 1960s, a new personage was built on Oak Street. In 1989, the Education Building was completed.
Rose Marie Byron Children’s Center
625 South St.
The structure was built by Rose Marie Byron, an educator of 42 years. She was also an ordained minister. Byron fought for equal pay for Black teachers in 1948. She organized the Children’s Crusade for Christ, which also had a Boys Club in 1947. In 1946, Byron organized the first Halloween party at the Cypress Street Recreation Center. She had one biological daughter and raised over 30 foster children.
Samuel Butts Youth Archeological Park
750 Bellevue Ave.
Samuel Butts excavated the site for over 20 years. There, he found bones of prehistoric animals such as the Smilodon (saber tooth cat) and Mastodon (woolly mammoth) as well as spear tips and pottery left behind by the Timucuan native Americans. In 1994, Butts registered the site with the Florida Division of Historic Resources. In 2004, the city named the park after him.
Stewart Memorial Methodist Church (Richard V. Moore Center)
554 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
It was founded in 1893 by Rev. Thomas H.B. Walker. Its original site is unknown. A small white building at the corner of Spruce Street and Second Avenue was later purchased. In 1895, Stewart Chapel was built with funds donated by retired minister M.L. Stewart. The building was named in his honor. In the 1920s, the building was demolished, and a new structure was built but a storm in 1926 delayed construction. The new building was completed in 1936. In 1973, the church moved to a new location and the vacated building was sold to the city and made into a community center. Dr. Richard V. Moore was president of Bethune-Cookman (1947- 74). He remained a civic leader until his death in 1994.
