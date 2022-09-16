Work underway on the Dickerson Center and Campbell pool.
If, you look around the City of Daytona Beach, you may see a lot of construction going on at city facilities, particularly the recreation centers and parks.
Construction has been going on at the John H. Dickerson Community Center at 308 South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. as well the adjacent James Huger Park.
“We want people to stay out of the construction zone and be patient. The Dickerson Center is still open and parking is available on MLK and Orange Avenue. We are revitalizing the basketball courts, parks, parking and the pool,’’ said Keith Willis, Daytona Beach Parks & Recreation director (formerly Leisure Services).
January end date
Construction around the Dickerson Center began in July and is expected to be done in January.
The resurfacing of the Campbell pool also began this month. The pool is expected to be completed sometime next month.
The city is aware of the frustration since the pool was closed during the summer.
“With COVID, it was hard getting contractors. Also, inflation has made the cost of materials go up. We also had to go back and re-price everything,” noted Willis.
The improvements at the Dickerson Center and Campbell pool are in a third phase of a multi-year $1.7 million project to improve the facilities and provide better connectivity to the two as well as to increase capacity.
Previous Dickerson Center improvements were: new flooring and ceiling towns, mold remediation, installation of HVAC dust system and painting of computer lab, weight room, as well as improvements to rooms used by the Boys & Girls Club.
Previous Campbell Pool improvements were: a new entry on Henry Butts Drive, a receptionist desk, cabinets, storage area, ADA compliant ramp to enter the pool area, and canopy shade structures over new picnic tables on the east side of the pool deck.
The pool and the Dickerson Center are not the only facilities getting upgraded.
Other park improvements
Improvements were made to the Sunnyland Park at 825 Washington Street back in May and were finished in July, which included the parking lot, playground and softball fields.
There are also plans to make improvements to Daisy Stocking Park at 555 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., which includes covering the amphitheater seats, adding pavilions, a walking trail and playground equipment.
The park is expected to be done by August 2023. That project will be funded with a $330,000 grant from the Daytona Beach Racing & Recreational Facilities District.
“We are always trying to improve our services and facilities to better serve and accommodate our community,” said Willis.
While construction goes on at these sites, the city reiterates that people be patient, stay out of construction zones, and to not vandalize property.
Willis emphasized, “It’s for their safety. I think that once the improvements are done, people will be extremely happy. They will enjoy using these parks and facilities.”
The city also plans to add new restrooms to North Street Park at 567 Byron Ave. Historically, the site was a horse pasture.
Here’s a breakdown of improvements.
Cypress Pool
- Resurfacing of both pools
- Additional parking on north side of the pool
- Sidewalk connecting the pool and Dickerson Center
- New stairs
Dickerson Community Center
- Additional parking
- Improved lighting
- Sidewalks
- Sidewalk connecting the center and Campbell pool
- New basketball courts
- New playground equipment in James Huger Park
- Parking on the north side of the Mikel Brown Activity Center
Sunnyland Park (completed)
- Additional parking
- Repaved parking lot
- New playground equipment
- Regraded softball fields
- New fencing
- Improved lighting
Daisy Stocking Park (upcoming)
- Playground equipment
- New pavilions with barbeque grills
- A walking trail
- Shading and upgrading of seats at amphitheater
- Landscaping
- Sidewalks
North Street Park (upcoming)
- New restrooms
For updates on the city improvement projects, visit codb.us.
