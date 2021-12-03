Daytona Beach to host Christmas parade on Dec. 11

The city of Daytona Beach is getting in the holiday spirit and trying to spread both holiday cheer and joy to both its citizens and staff starting with a Christmas parade.
The Bright Lights & Merry Nights Christmas Parade is presented by Brown & Brown Insurance and sponsored in part by the Daytona International Auto Mall.
The event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at Bethune Point Park at 11 Bellevue Ave. and the corner of Beach Street.
The parade begins there then travels north on Beach Street and ends at Bay Street. The route is 1.4 miles.
“We definitely want the entire community to come out and enjoy this parade with us,” commented Vincent Terry, regional services manager of Daytona Beach’s Leisure Services.
“It is definitely about spreading the holiday spirit, which is definitely something that is needed. A lot of people are depressed and down, many have lost loved ones. This is an opportunity to spread some cheer and joy.”
Monetary prizes
The parade returns after being knocked out by the coronavirus pandemic last year.
“There is definitely an excitement in the community to have it back this year after COVID-19 killed last year’s event,” stated Terry.
The parade will consist of festive floats, performances by local bands and more.
Prizes will be awarded in multiple categories including the following:
Mayor’s Choice - Magic of Christmas Award – Given to the overall outstanding entry: $200
Storybook Christmas Award – Given to the most creative parade entry: $150
Friends of Rudolph Award – Given to the entry with the most holiday spirit: $100
Dancing Elves Award – Given to the most entertaining parade entry: $50
New award categories include the following:
Best Float – First Place: $750
Best Float – Second Place: $500
Best Decorated Golf Cart – $150
Terry added, “There are a lot of monetary prizes for different things. It’s an incentive for local organizations, groups and businesses to participate.”
Still taking entries
The parade also highlights various areas of the city.
“It is a wonderful opportunity for the community to get out and interact but also a great opportunity for the community to see the improvements made on Beach Street,” expressed Terry
“It will also bring awareness to what is going on downtown as far as stores and shops. Many coming to the parade may not come down to Beach Street for any other reasons.”
It’s not too late for those wishing to participate in the parade to get in. The city is currently still accepting applications for entries and floats for the parade. There is no application fee.
“We’re still taking entries at this time. We have about 35 at this minute but we are still getting calls every day from people who want to participate,’’ Terry noted.
Those interested in submitting a parade entry can fill out an application on the city’s website and send to Vincent Terry by email at TerryVincent@codb.us or mail a printed version to the following address:
City of Daytona Beach, 2021 Christmas Parade, Attn: Vincent Terry, Leisure Services, 301 South Ridgewood Ave., Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Application entries will be cut off by the close of business on Dec. 8.
Terry noted, “That will give us enough time to have everything lined up, in order and ready to go.”
For more information, contact Vincent Terry at 386-671-5830 or Leisure Services at 386- 671-8337 or visit www.codb.us.
