Fashion En Blanc in Daytona

Show highlights clothing by area designers
Fashion En Blanc, organized by Kim Moten, was held on April 9 in downtown Daytona Beach with over 150 participants that included vendors from around Volusia County, Orlando and Jacksonville.
The event featured seven scenes of clothing by designers and from clothing stores. Designers featured at the fashion show were Wendell Jean Pierre, Orlando; Island Couture by Kenjulia, Jacksonville; Designs by Gloria Calahan, Orlando; Lady M Boutique/Lyn Moten, Daytona Beach; Peppers Boutique, Ormond Beach; Beauty Closet by Shanieka Nesbitt, Jacksonville; Yesnilco Clothing by Lindsay Brown. The grand finale was designs by Kimiko by Kim Michele.
Moten has over 27 years of experience as a stylist and is actively styling at Fifi’s Beauty Salon in Daytona Beach. She is an adjunct professor of cosmetology at Daytona State College and the owner and operator of Kimiko Clothing Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.