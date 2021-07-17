The Volusia County Council is seeking applicants for positions on the county’s Human Services Advisory Board.
Members help county government decide how to use funding from the Community Services Block Grant program, which assists low-income individuals and communities.
They meet regularly to review program operations, budgets, community feedback, and ways to better serve low-income residents in Volusia County.
The advisory board is composed of an equal mix of elected officials or their appointees; representatives of low-income individuals and families; and members of business, industry, labor, religious organizations, law enforcement, education, or other major groups and interests in the county.
The term for the positions will run from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2023.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736-5920, ext. 12613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.