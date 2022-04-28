A new Bethune-Cookman University alumni group is concerned about the state of its beloved alma mater.
On April 24, the Black Rose Project held a virtual rally online, on Facebook and YouTube.
The rally detailed the history of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune as well as concerns with the university’s troubles in recent years.
“Our goal is to sustain the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. We are concerned alumni observing things that we feel just are not right with the school.
We want to see transparency but we’re not getting that,” said Jacqueline Shorter, chair of the Black Rose Project.
The Black Rose Project will hold a Unity Rally in Daytona Beach on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.
The event will include a march on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard from Lincoln Street to Green Street followed by a rally in Daisy Stocking Park at 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
“This is for everybody, the community, alumni, students, parents and more,” Shorter stated.
“We want everybody who cares about Bethune-Cookman University to come together for the common cause.”
The name explained
The Black Rose Project is not affiliated with Bethune-Cookman University or the Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association, formerly the Bethune-Cookman University National Alumni Association.
“We want to make sure everyone knows that we are a separate entity,” stated Shorter.
Non-alumni are also welcome to join the group, she said.
The Black Rose Project formed over a year ago and has been meeting weekly.
The name is derived from Dr. Bethune calling her students “Black roses” and her statue headed to National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. holding Black roses.
“Dr. Bethune called her students her Black roses. Also, with her statue revealing and it having her holding a Black rose, we’d thought it would be fitting for a name of a group of alumni committed to upholding Dr. Bethune’s legacy,” emphasized Shorter.
The alumni group’s concerns are around a wide range of issues involving B-CU, including lawsuits, which include the one against an alumni association, the school’s financial standing, its leadership and current presidency search.
“There is a lack of transparency. Things are going unnoticed. We’ve notice that when they have a program, it is one-sided. Nobody can ask questions,” expressed Shorter.
“For example, the school once had a town hall meeting with the former NAA but it was difficult for people to ask questions.”
‘We’re fragmented’
Another concern of the group is a disconnect between Bethune-Cookman and the surrounding community.
“I feel we’re fragmented. I feel Bethune-Cook-man University exists because of the community. The community exists because of Bethune-Cookman University. We should be more connected to the community. I am not seeing that,” commented Shorter.
“Schools should have field trips to the university. Kids should be touring the school, Bethune’s home and gravesite learning about the history.”
The group’s concerns are similar to a former alumni organization that was called the Concerned Constituents Committee for Bethune-Cookman University, which formed during B-CU’s 2017 homecoming and dissolved in 2021.
“I am not sure if our concerns are different. We are concerned,” stated Shorter.
Shorter reiterated, “We are willing to help. Alumni have always been willing to help the university. There are alumni who have attempted to do things for the university but they refused. How can they say they don’t want the money?”
The Black Rose Project has reached out to Bethune-Cookman University, Shorter said.
“We have contacted the school but received absolutely no communication,”she related.
The Black Rose Project plans on having more events in the future.
“We have some other things in the works I can’t discuss at this time,” noted Shorter.
The group has yet to raise any funds for scholarships, students or B-CU.
Shorter added, “We haven’t raised any funds yet but we plan to in the future.”
For more information on the Black Rose Project, the rally and march, visit https://www.facebook.com/herblack-roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.