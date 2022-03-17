Feeling the pinch at the pump

Gas prices hitting locals hard too
All across the nation, gas prices have been soaring in recent months.
As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, a barrel of crude oil, which is used to make gas and other petroleum products, was being traded at just under $100 ($96.84) a barrel.
According to AAA, the national price for a gallon of gas is $4.31, which is an all-time high.
Florida’s average cost per gallon is currently at $4.31, which is at the national average.
California has the highest average price in the nation at $5.77 a gallon. On Wednesday, the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach was $3.77 a gallon at Sam’s Club and Bucees.
‘It’s a shame’
Locally, people have been feeling the pinch to their finances due to the high gas prices.
James Johnston was really disappointed at a Marathon gas station on International Speedway Boulevard on Tuesday evening.
He told the Daytona Times, “This is really messed up. I spent $23 dollars and only got five freaking gallons. This really doesn’t make any sense.” Tony Hill felt the same way at the same gas station.
“It’s a shame. Big business and government are doing things for their benefit, not the common ordinary people,” expressed Hill.
“Hopefully, things will change. In Daytona, everything is expensive. The food is going up. The gas is going up. Hous- ing is going up. It puts a strain on people. Most people here live check to check.”
‘Too darn high’
Those with families say gas prices and inflation are making it tough.
“This is crazy man. I got these kids. I got a family to take care of. I spent $26 dollars and only got 6 dollars,” responded a Daytonan who would only identify himself as Rich.
“I think it has something to do with all that help they gave people during the COVID-19 shut down with those stimulus payments. Hopefully, things get sorted out and gas prices go down.”
Those who travel to and from Daytona on the regular also voiced their frustration and concerns with gas prices.
Sam Shields lives in Orlando but frequently visits Daytona where he once lived to see his mother, sister and other relatives.
“Man! It’s ridiculous. Gas is really getting higher and higher. The other night me and my mom went to a friend’s restaurant in Palm Coast. That trip cost more than usual,” said Shields.
Lisa Rayam lives in Winter Park but frequently comes to Daytona to check on her father.
She said, “Gas is too darn high. It’s ridiculous. It’s a $30 trip to just to come here and go back home. I have to come here and check on my Dad.”
Debbie Williams lives in Daytona but frequently goes to Orlando to visit relatives and friends.
“The gas prices are just tremendously high nowadays. I am definitely spending more money on gas than I used too. I have to put in at least $30 dollars just to make it there and back,” responded Williams.
Meanwhile, the local tourism industry doesn’t seem to be too affected based on the visitors to the area.
“I don’t think it’s affecting us at all yet. We had good turnout during the races and Bike Week. We have people coming in from everywhere, even locally all throughout Central Florida. We got people coming from Tampa, Orlando and more,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of Hospitality & Lodging Association Volusia County, told the Times.
“I haven’t heard anything from the employees. Most of our employees take public transportation.”
For more information on gas prices, visit https://gasprices.aaa.com or visit gasbuddy.com.
