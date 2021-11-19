Investing in American people and communities

President Joe Biden and the Democratic Congress have come through with a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package—something the previous president repeatedly promised but never delivered.
The plan will bring much-needed investments to American communities to fix roads and bridges, update water and energy systems, and expand affordable access to broadband internet service.
Now Congress needs to ad- dress equally urgent needs to shore up the social safety net by passing Biden’s Building Back Better plan.
‘Watered-down version’
There’s a lot to cheer about in the infrastructure bill. It includes $40 billion to repair and replace bridges.
And there’s $1 billion devoted to reconnecting communities, mostly in Black neighborhoods, that were divided and disrupted by racist decisions about where to route highways and other public infrastructure. It also includes the largest federal investment ever in public transit.
So far, so good.
But the plan that passed Congress was a watered-down version of the Biden administration’s original American Jobs Plan. And there’s a lot that it doesn’t address.
That’s why Congress needs to pass Building Back Better legislation. It is an investment in us.
It will make free preschool available to all 3- and 4-year-olds. And it will make the largest investment in childcare in our country’s history, helping most families save more than half their childcare spending.
It will lower the cost of prescription drugs and make affordable care more available for older people and people with disabilities—and support the workers who take care of them.
It will also be the biggest in- vestment in our history in addressing climate change—in ways that will create a lot of new green energy jobs, like installing solar panels and improving the energy efficiency of buildings.
It would create a new Civilian Climate Corps to put 300,000 young people to work on projects that will address the impact of climate change, like restoring forests and wetlands.
Time to invest in us
The Biden administration has been negotiating with members of Congress on the details of the plan and the amount of funding that will be committed to making it effective.
The White House is confident that its current framework—and a budget of $1.75 trillion over 10 years—will make it through the House and Senate in the coming weeks.
And it’s all paid for, with high- er taxes on the wealthiest Americans and big corporations. Nobody making less than $400,000 a year will see their taxes go up. Many middle-class families will get a tax cut.
The infrastructure bill and Build Back Better legislation will help individuals and communities across the country—in rural America, inner cities, and suburbs.
That’s the kind of progress that will make people’s lives better. That’s the kind of progress that will make people feel it was worth their time and effort to help elect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and a Democratic majority in Congress.
Ben Jealous is president of People For the American Way and People For the American Way Foundation. He also is the former president and CEO of the NAACP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.