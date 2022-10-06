DAYTONA BEACH – At the Oct. 5 Daytona Beach City Commission meeting, Zone Three Commissioner Quanita May requested that $30,000 be donated to the Newtown Heritage Festival, Inc., a non-profit organization whose goal is to initiate an annual festival in the Newtown area and to financially support sites on Daytona Beach’s Black Heritage Trail.
Her request was unanimously approved by the full commission, and is fully supported by Paula Reed, city commissioner for Zone Six, where Newtown is located. Reed herself is a long-time Newtown resident.
May and Reed will be the honorary chairs of the event.
Where is ‘Newtown?’
“Newtown” is a historic neighborhood in the heart of Daytona Beach’s Black community.
Generally speaking, its boundaries are International Speedway Boulevard to the north; the Florida East Coast Railway railroad tracks to the east ; Shady Place to the south; and Nova Road to the west. (Historically, the area formerly known as “Midway” and now commonly referred to as “Midtown” is north of International Speedway Boulevard.)
Currently, the Black Heritage Trail comprises 18 structures located in Black Daytona. Eight are located in Newtown.
Federal funds
The money May designated comes from federal funds received by the city from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund provided by the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.
Each commissioner could designate a total of $250,000 to be donated to organizations or invested in projects that would benefit the city.
Economic impact
For May, a small business owner, it was all about jobs and generating income.
“The first question I asked the organizers was, ‘What’s the economic impact on Daytona Beach?’ she explained.
“They showed me credible research that says for every $100,000 that people spend at events like this in Volusia County, three full-time equivalent jobs, more than $64,000 in household income, $6,400 in local governmental revenue, and $8,400 in state governmental revenue is generated.
“Those are real dollars going to real people in our community. I look at this as an investment in community economic development, not a donation. I’m sure the organization will use that $30,000 effectively.”
Reed: ‘Like ‘ZoraFest’
“I think it has the ability to mirror Zora Neale Hurston once it really gets going,” Reed told the commission.
The annual Zora Neal Hurston festival, in historic Eatonville – just northeast of Orlando – honors Zora Neal Hurston with art shows, performances, dance parties, and education. It is now in its 33rd year, and has become an international event.
Many activities
Tentative Newtown Heritage Festival plans include live entertainment from four separate stages, a car show, a film festival, concerts by the Morehouse College Glee Club and the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale, an African sculpture exhibit, a book fair featuring local authors, and motivational speakers.
There will also be a Wall of Fame featuring the names of families that have lived in Newtown.
Festival organizers say that they will sit down with city staff to finalize the date of a three-day event in April 2023 that will close South Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard from Orange Avenue to South Street for a weekend.
“May’s decision to make a donation is a critical first step in developing and staging the largest event in Newtown’s history,” said Percy Williamson, Sr., who gave a presentation to the commission on behalf of the festival organization.
“There will be a lot of energy at the festival. We invite everyone to celebrate Newtown’s history with us. Funds generated from the event will go to support Black Heritage Trail sites, and we look forward to settling on the exact date with Commissioner Reed,” he explained.
Four ‘villages’
The plan is to have four ‘villages’ that represent Black history: the Gullah Geechee Village, which will be situated in front of the John H. Dickerson Center; the African Village, in front of Mount Zion AME Church; the Black Daytonans Village, in front of Shiloh Baptist Church; and the Caribbean Village, in front of Mount Bethel Baptist Church.
The event will be kicked off by a “Carnival Parade and March of Athletes,” with the parade route starting at Nova Road and Orange Avenue and going east to South Dr. MLK to the festival site. A grand marshal will lead the parade, which will also include a traditional Caribbean carnival masquerade band.
Gold medalist McCoy invited
Seabreeze High School track star Walter McCoy, who also grew up in Newtown, qualified for the boycotted 1980 Olympics and then went on win a gold medal on the 1984 Olympics 4x400-meter relay team, has been invited to be the inaugural grand marshal.
The March of Athletes will be led by Special Olympians, then followed by athletes in various groups: Professionals, Seniors, College/Universities, High Schools, and Youth.
The Dickerson Center, which is currently undergoing improvements, will be the epicenter for many events. Construction on the updated Center will be completed by the time the festival kicks off in April 2023.
‘Emotional lift’
May said she is looking forward to going to the festival.
“I’m very excited about the list of festival events. There’s the potential of making this an annual and sustainable event that doesn’t put extreme pressure on our city’s first responders or disturb our residents for days or weeks,” she exclaimed.
“Many Daytona Beach residents were hurt very badly by Hurricane Ian. It will take months, maybe years, for some Daytonans to recover. By the time April 2023 comes around, many of us will be looking to get the emotional lift this festival can give us.”
Local leadership
The current three-person board membership of the New-town Heritage Festival now includes Dr. Joanna Showell, a B-CU instructor; Charles Thomas, a local entrepreneur and owner of Greeknalia apparel and clothing store; and Carmen Oliver Williamson, a longtime former Newtown resident and retired Mainland High School teacher.
Former B-CU Athletic Director Lynn Thompson and real estate broker Lucy Stewart Desmore – who spent her childhood in Newtown – agreed to be honorary co-chairs. Others have been invited.
For more information, log on to newtownfest.org. From there, you can also download the updated presentation that was submitted to the Daytona Beach City Commission.
