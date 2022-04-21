Congresswomen w ill be among the speakers for the virtual event.
Poverty and homelessness are scars on American society but there are those fighting to address and eradicate them.
The Poverty and Homelessness Conference (PHC) is Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The virtual event is free and will air live via Zoom.
The PHC brings people, organizations, agencies, scholars, philanthropists, faith-based organizations and others together to discuss poverty and homelessness, provide services and find solutions.
“We are really excited about the conference. We want to be inclusive. This is truly a grassroots movement,” commented Dr. Ranji Shankar-Brown, the event’s founder.
Shankar-Brown is also a professor and endowed chair of Social Justice Education at Stetson University and Vice President for the National Coalition of the Homeless.
Confirmed speakers for the conference include U.S. Congresswomen Maxine Waters and Cori Bush; National Organization of Women President Christian Nunes; Executive Director and Co-Founder of the National Center for Housing and Child Welfare Ruth White; Executive Director of the National Coalition of the Homeless Donald Whitehead; and Child Welfare and Adoption Advocate Autumn Hope Millet.
A pre-conference program titled Bring America Home Now (BAHN) Women, Families Children/Youth Launch is on Friday, April 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
‘A grassroots movement’
The PHC has grown tremendously since its inception in 2013.
“It’s been incredible. We started this to amplify issues and find solutions in Florida, including here locally in Volusia County. This is now a national conference with speakers and participants from around the world,” responded Shankar-Brown.
“It’s not just a conference; it’s a grassroots movement. We end with calls for action. We’ve been able to create food pantries in schools, showering and hygiene stations for families, provide mentoring pro-grams for homeless youth, share resources, provide professional development and more.” Last year, the PHC went virtual due to COVID-19.
“The pandemic created some challenges. This was held on campus and in person. There are pieces around community building intentionally put into the conference,” commented Shankar-Brown.
“The pandemic made us innovative and look at how we can widen our reach. We had a waiting list every year but could fit only so many on campus. We are now reaching people around the world.”
Racial inequities
Homelessness and poverty go hand in hand. Poverty often leads to homelessness.
Shankar-Brown explained, “They are intertwined and interconnected. Many families and individuals living in extreme poverty are one pay-check away from being homeless. Many homeless have struggled in poverty most or all of their lives. Poverty is a root to homelessness. You cannot separate the two.”
Homelessness and poverty affect African American and Latino populations in higher numbers.
In 2019, Black families made up 52% of all families experiencing homelessness according, to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“We cannot talk about homelessness without bringing up racial inequities in society. America has a long history of racism. We see wide disparities in Black and Brown communities across the United States,” expressed Shankar-Brown.
“This is very much true here in Florida. We start to see Black, Latin and indigenous communities with high rates. including some Asian and Pacific Islander communities which are small.”
Children and poverty
Children and even college students are often facing poverty and homeless.
According to the Movement for Black Lives, 33% of African American and Native American children live in poverty while 25% of Latino children live below the poverty line in the U.S.
It’s been reported that 60% of people experiencing homelessness in families are children under 18 and 4.2 million youth ages 13 to 25 are homeless.
“It’s unacceptable, criminal and shameful to be living in one of the wealthiest nations in the world and to have so many individuals and families, particularly children and youth without fundamental human rights,” stated Shankar-Brown.
Add in the rising prices of food, gas, home prices and rent, homelessness and poverty get worse.
Shankar-Brown stressed, “The cost of everything is rising. We have a lack of affordable housing in the U.S. Central Florida where we are located is one of the worst. Those working two jobs can’t afford an apartment. We have a lack of affordable housing, a fair living wage and more.”
Impact of pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic also has increased numbers.
“The pandemic exacerbated and magnified homelessness and poverty in our nation. We are seeing nation tremendous growth in homelessness. Some communities have seen homelessness rise 40 to 50%” noted Shankar-Brown.
The goal in the end is to end poverty and homelessness.
Shankar-Brown emphasized, “We have more than enough resources in our nation to end and prevent homelessness. It will take all of us to galvanize, organize and push for change.”
Stetson’s partners for the conference include Volusia County Schools, the National Organization for Women, NAACP, National Coalition for the Homeless, Volusia United Educators (VUE), Bring America Home Now and Florida Education Association (FEA).
Financial donations can also be made online. Register online at www.stetson.edu/phc-registration.
For more information, visit www.stetson.edu/artsci/education/home/phc.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.