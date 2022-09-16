The City of DeBary is accepting applications for DeBary’s first Service Learning Program offered to University High School students. Students in freshman through junior classes are eligible to participate in the program.
The Service Learning Program will provide high school students with the opportunity to learn valuable on-the-job skills while volunteering within the community. Students will gain resume-building skills such as leadership, teamwork, customer service, and conflict resolution along with partaking in networking opportunities and career development courses.
Upon graduation, students will be fully prepared for entry-level employment within the City of DeBary. Program hours earned are eligible for Bright Futures volunteer hours, and a letter of recommendation will be provided by the city.
The course runs October through May, and will meet once a month at 5 p.m. at DeBary City Hall. Students must attend six of the eight meetings in order to graduate from the program.
Ongoing volunteering in a least one program a season is required throughout the year.
Application deadline: Friday, Sept. 23 by 5 p.m., DeBary City Hall Parks and Recreation Department.
Parent/Student orientation: Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
First class: Monday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit https://debaryrecreation.org or stop by City Hall at 16 Colomba Road DeBary.
