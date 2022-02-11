The Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety announces traffic stoppages and delays for the Original Living Legends of Auto Racing Annual Beachside Car Show & Parade on Monday, Feb. 14.
The parade will start at 12:30 p.m. at the Drive-In Christian Church, 3140 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach Shores, heading north on South Atlantic Avenue (SR A1A) for 2.2 miles and taking the Minerva (Road) Approach onto the beach. The parade will travel south on the beach, taking the El Portal Approach (between Cascade Terrace and Esmeralda Avenue) to exit the beach and heading north on South Atlantic Avenue back to the church.
Traffic will be stopped for several minutes as the parade begins and again as it exits the beach toward the end of the route. The cars will travel 20 mph on South Atlantic Avenue during the parade, and other motorists will not be permitted to pass them.
