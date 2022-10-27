Campaign started to build new center in Spring Hill
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties launched its “Raise the Roof ”Capital Project in Spring Hill DeLand, on Oct. 19.
During the kickoff and celebration, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia Counties Board President Joe Hearn, Chief Professional Officer Joe Sullivan and the board of directors unveiled the plans for the new teen club.
The club will be named the Althea Ross-Chavers “The Beautiful” Teen Center after the unit director of the Lacey Family/Spring Hill Club.
Ross-Chavers has been the unit director for over 20 years and has made a major impact in the Spring Hill community. To accomplish the project, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties is spearheading an effort to raise $1 million to design and build a state-of-the-art facility on the Lacey Family/Springhill Boys & Girls Club compound.
The Oct. 19 event was attended by board members, members of the community and former World Boxing Association heavyweight champion Pinklon Thomas.
Sullivan also introduced the co-chairs of the campaign committee, Volusia County Councilwoman Barbara Girtman and Jack Tabar. Girtman, vice chair of the Volusia County Council, is a longtime resident of the Spring Hill community. Tabar is the grandson of the late Ed Lacey, representing the Lacey family legacy.
The evening ended with a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor and the board of directors presented a $100,000 matching gift.
The new club will not only open doors for hundreds of local teens, but their families as well by providing programs that allow parents to attend school or work full time.
For information on how to support the new center contact Stephanie Ecklin, director of Development at (386) 675-3774 or secklin@bgcvfc.org.
