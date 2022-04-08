Learn how to share your unique experiences during a free memoir writing workshop at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.
Author Roger Fulton will offer tips on organizing your story, conducting research, and finding photos and other materials. He will also explain the options for getting your work published, including the pros and cons for each system. Over the past three decades, the master naturalist and former New York state trooper has written more than 40 books, including outdoor guidebooks and a recent autobiography.
Reservations are not required for this free program.
For more information, call the library at 386-322-5152, option 4.
