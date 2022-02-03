Temperatures dropped in the low 30s in Daytona Beach and adjacent municipalities last weekend, which prompted cold weather shelters to open.
Shelters are opened when the temperature drops to 40 degrees.
Halifax Urban Ministries (HUM) worked with three local churches on the east side of the county to bring in the homeless from the cold. The churches are in Daytona Beach, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.
The three locations totaled 68 beds. Each shelter was open for three consecutive nights, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
“We thank everyone for their help. We sheltered between 56 to 63 people each night at each of the three shelters,” said Donna Dooley, director of operations for Halifax Urban Ministries.
Organizers gave shelter meals. Volusia County provided cots and blankets.
Mark Allen is homeless, has a disability, and is unable to work but was glad he had a place to stay when the temperatures dipped.
“I stayed all three nights in Port Orange. We were treated well,” Allen told the Daytona Times. “We got fed; they were very hospitable. I’d go stay again if I could,’’ he told the Daytona Times on Monday.
Another homeless man, who would only identify himself as Larry, had been sleeping in his car until it was recently impounded. He was able to sleep in shelters for three nights.
“They took care of us. Hopefully, I get my car back soon,” he said.
Some just braved the cold, such as Arnold, who would not provide a last name.
“I’m from Maine. I am used to much colder weather. I wrapped up in a sleeping bag covered with blankets,” Arnold explained. “You just find a place where the wind doesn’t hit you.”
Arnold said he would “rather not go to a shelter. Too many of them don’t have showers. The people are often dirty, smelly and drowned in alcohol.”
Help accepted
Those wishing to help Halifax Urban Ministries with its cold weather shelters can always do so.
“We always need help with volunteers and food donations to support the meals,” Dooley said.
“For these shelters, the churches find the volunteers. For instance, in New Smyrna they haven’t been able to open because they haven’t been able to find volunteers for the night. The people from the churches usually cook and provide the food.”
Nobody was turned away from shelters.
“We had the police bring some people to the location in Ormond. Fortunately, nobody was turned away,” said Dooley.
Everyone in the shelters were screened by HUM. Locations weren’t disclosed to keep people from popping up.
The shelters opened at 6 p.m. and closed at 7 a.m.
‘It’s unfortunate that at 7 a.m. when the shelter closes its still cold out and we have to let them out in the cold,” noted Dooley.
“This time the county opened the libraries and let the homeless stay until 10 a.m. That’s good. We never had that before.”
The Votran bus service pro- vided transportation from HUM’s 1340 North St. location to the shelters and from the shelters to the library.
“They (Votran) were wonderful this year. None of the buses were late and we had no delays. Thanks to them,” Dooley added.
