Stetson professor to discuss Tuskegee Airmen at DeLand library

Patrick Coggins, Ph.D., will share information about the Tuskegee Airmen at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the DeLand Regional Library, 30 E. Howry Ave.
The Stetson University education professor authored “Tuskegee Airmen WWII Fighter Pilots: The Story of an Original Tuskegee Pilot, Lt. Col. Hiram E. Mann.”
The book honors the decorated black airmen, known as the “Red Tails,” who never lost a bomber they escorted during World War II. It also documents Mann’s progress from working as a hotel bellman to studying romance languages at Philander Smith College and becoming a pilot in the 99th Pursuit Squadron and the 332nd Fighter Group.
Reservations are not required for the free program. For more information, call the library at 386-822-6430, ext. 20762.
