Motorcycle fatalities mar Bike Week

Law enforcement reported six fatalities during Bike Week with one occurring on Sunday, the last day of the two-week event that draws motorcyclists from around the country to the area.
Motorcyclist Miguel Menezes Madureira, 20, of New Smyrna Beach died in a crash with a pickup on Sunday.
The first two motorcycle-related fatalies happened on March 5 near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Another happened on March 9 near New Smyrna Beach. Authorities responded to another motorcycle fatalities in Port Orange on March 7 and one on the same day in Palm Coast.
“It’s unfortunate. We don’t want any fatalities but from a public safety standpoint, I think it was very smooth overall except for these accidents,” said Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
There were reports that on Friday night things were shut down at 1 a.m. on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard but law enforcement says it was also done on the beachside.
Large crowds were reported for Bike Week, including on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
Like always, the second weekend of the event was packed from Thursday through Sunday.
Patrons braved rain, wind and cold weather to participate in Bike Week activities.
Roosevelt Leonard is a 25-year Bike Week veteran who not only rides his bike but also camps near Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
“For me, it’s a way of life. I’ve been coming to both biker events here for so long. I go to several a year. I’ll go to the next one. I go to these events across the country,” Leonard told the Daytona Times.
"The cold is the cold but gas is high, which might have affected some people. Those who camp out use generators, which need gas,’’ he added.
Check out the March 17 issue of the Daytona Times for more on Bike Week.
