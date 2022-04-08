The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a Gospel Extravaganza beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Daisy Stocking Park. This free event will showcase local gospel singers in a concert under the stars.
Entertainers will include:
Emerald McIntyre. She is a versatile singer who performs a mix between gospel, classical, jazz and rhythm and blues. Her passion and mission are to spread the word of God and his love through music. McIntyre has performed with many artists, including Celine Dion, Yolanda Adams, Tye Tribbett and Byron Cage. McIntyre has released new music, which embodies her personal testimony of both a physical and emotional journey.
Tim Bush. Orlando native Tim Bush comes from a Grammy award-winning musical family. He’s had the privilege of singing with notable artists, including Travis Greene and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard. Ministering to a crowd of 1,000 worshippers weekly at Live Church, Bush creates an everlasting legacy trail of new sound.
Sparrow Ministries. Local gospel band Sparrow Ministries is a team that loves to worship Jesus and unite and ignite the family of God. They travel all over the world to bring a message of hope and love through music.
CJ Jamison. In 2010, CJ Jamison moved to Florida and began exclusively creating gospel rap music. Involved in many showcases, concerts and music videos, Jamison has been nominated for multiple music awards. His goal is to reach as many people as possible through his musical gift by showing the younger generation the benefits of being in Christ.
Gregory Byrd. He is a well-rounded worship leader. His mission as an artist exemplifies his testimony of God’s grace and love, and what it truly means to find freedom in Christ.
The event will be held at Daisy Stocking Park, 550 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd. Food and drink vendors will be onsite during the concerts. Attendees can bring their own lawn chairs. No coolers are allowed.
