These exhibits are on display at Daytona State College museum

“Conversations on Conflict Photography’’ is on display through Dec. 4 at the Southeast Museum of Photography at Daytona State College.
The exhibit, which grows from Lauren Walsh’s seminal book of the same title, features work by 15 award-winning photographers whose groundbreaking images have often defined global conflicts.
Through these images, this show examines the stories behind the photos and the ways the photographers approached them. The exhibition is curated by Walsh and Keith Miller.
“(Re)Framing Florida’’ ends on Sept. 4. It examines the rich and varied views of the Sunshine State.
Spanning across disciplines and time periods, these permanent collection highlights – including images captured by a variety of renowned photographers as well as a selection of vintage photographs from as early as 1885 – showcase the breadth of the land and the people who inhabit it. This exhibition hopes to leave visitors with a richer appreciation for the Sunshine State and its residents.
It features the works of Gordon Parks, Karen Glaser, Alex Webb, Kelly Flynn, Elaine Ling, E.G. Harris, Lee Dunkel and more artists.
The museum is located at 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Visit southeastmuseumofphotography.org for museum hours and COVID-19 protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.