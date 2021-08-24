Law enforcement nationwide pay their respects to Officer Jason Raynor

On Monday, hundreds of law enforcement officers and personnel from across the nation attended the funeral of 26-year-old Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.
A private ceremony was held at the Ocean Center. Attendees included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Following the funeral, a short ceremony took place outside of the Ocean Center between the Peabody Auditorium. At the ceremony, tributes included a 21-gun salute, a flyover of helicopters by law enforcement agencies, and the playing of “Taps.’’ An American flag was presented to the slain officer’s family.
DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday at the Daytona Beach Police Department, City Hall and the Volusia County Courthouse.
‘Selfless courage’
In a statement, he said: “Tuesday, August 17, 2021, Officer Jason Raynor passed away from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty on June 23, 2021. He served the community as a law enforcement officer since 2016 in Port Orange and Daytona Beach. Officer Raynor was shot in the head while on patrol and passed away 55 days later with his family at his side. He was previously honored for his heroism in response to a call in 2018 where a woman was threatening to jump off a bridge and Raynor, alongside two other officers, helped talk her down. Officer Raynor will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.’’
Also on Monday, there was a procession where a motorcade of law enforcement agencies drove west south on Atlantic Avenue, west on International Speedway Boulevard, including over the bridge, south on Nova Road to west on Bellevue Road to Lohman Funeral Home.
