The Times looks back at some of the newspaper’s major headlines of the year.
PART 1: Here are some of the top stories that appeared in the Daytona Times from January through August of 2021
COVID fight continued
The year kicked off with a vaccine despite a lot of hesitancy, including in the Black community. Over 2,000 seniors received the Moderna version at a vaccination event at Daytona Stadium. The NAACP and Black Clergy Alliance pushed vaccinations in the Black community. By March, the vaccine was approved for those 50 years and older and 40 years and older by April followed by 18 and older. Vaccination events were held at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center on March 31 and April 7. Hundreds were vaccinated at those events.
Black history banners
Black History Month was celebrated in creative ways because of the coronavirus pandemic. Banners depicting the contributions of 16 African Americans locally and beyond were displayed on International Speedway Boulevard from Nova Road to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The display began with a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan 18 and the rest, which were erected in late February, stayed up until March 31. The Midtown Community Development Corporation spearheaded the project.
First Black city manager for Daytona
On March 27, the Daytona Beach City Commission voted 6-1 to hire Deric Feacher as the city manager, the first Black in the position. He has more than 20 years of experience. Feacher runs the daily operations of a city with a $400 million dollar budget and 998 employees. He is a Bethune-Cookman alumnus and a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Bike Week returns during pandemic
Bike Week returned in March, a year after it was shut down on the second Saturday night of the two-weekend event, which is the busiest of Bike Week. Large crowds of bikers showed up on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard as well as Main Street, A1A and other areas of the city. Many vendors and businesses were still upset about lost revenue from last year. This year, vendors and small businesses welcomed the economic boost.
Triplett returns to Hope Fellowship
Bishop Derek T. Triplett returned as the senior pastor of Hope Fellowship Church in Daytona Beach after leaving in 2015. The surprise move left Rev. John Paul McGee out of the head pastor role. Triplett was officially back on Easter Sunday, April 4. McGee says he would continue preaching, mainly on online platforms through his own JPM Global Ministries. Triplett, an author, also has broadcast radio and TV shows. He also writes and performs gospel music.
Chrite leaves B-CU
In March, Dr. E. LaBrent Chrite unexpectedly resigned as the seventh president of Bethune-Cookman University. Chrite took the same position at Bentley University, a business school in Waltham, Massachusetts. Chrite spent less than two years at B-CU. Chrite was credited with helping to resolve some of the university’s financial troubles and getting its accreditation restored. Dr. Hiram Powell is serving as the interim president.
Thompson leaves B-CU
In another surprising move, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lynn Thompson retired in late May after 30 years at B-CU. In 1991, he became the athletic director. Thompson oversaw 17 Division I programs. During his tenure, the Wildcats won 71 championships with 54 MEAC titles. That includes a baseball dynasty with 12 MEAC championships over a 15-year span. Football won six MEAC titles, a share in three from 2012-14. The Wildcats also won three HBCU national titles.
$108 million for B-CU
In June, Bethune-Cookman University secured a $108 million federal loan from the U.S. Department of Education’s HB- CU Capital Financing program to restructure the deal for the dorm that had the school deep in dept. The 1,200-room residence hall, which opened in 2016, was a big factor in B-CU’s debt in recent years, including its junk bond status. The original construction price ballooned from $60 to $85 million, and then to a $300 million long-term obligation on the lease follow- ing construction cost overruns. It also resulted in lawsuits and tuition and fee increases for students.
Lowry resignation urged
In June, the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus and West Volusia NAACP called for the resignation of Dr. Fred Lowry, a Volusia County council member. Lowry represents District 5, which encompasses all of Deltona, half of Debary and most of Osteen. He is also pastor at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church, where he made comments during a sermon on May 30 stating that COVID-19 is a lie, the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, and supported other Q-Anon conspiracy theories. Lowry refuses to resign.
Delgado resigns city seat
In July, Daytona Beach Commissioner Aaron Delgado resigned. Delgado, who represented Zone 2, announced that he bought a home in Ormond Beach, which is outside of the zone. Delgado was first elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. A special election was held to fill his seat. Ken Strickland was elected in November.
Complaint against school district
Also in July, Volusia County Schools employee Willie Williams accused the school district of discrimination and racism. Williams, a Black assistant principal at Starke Elementary in DeLand, has spent 30 years working in the district. He says the district was biased in its hiring practices, adding that he was demoted because of his race. He was previously principal at Westside Elementary in Daytona. Dr. Jerry L. Picott, retired principal at Campbell Middle, backed Williams’ claims.
Dr. Bethune statues blessed in Italy
In July, ceremonies took place in Pietrasanta, Italy, for the blessing and unveiling of statues of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. Representatives from Bethune-Cookman University and Daytona Beach attended. Renowned sculptor Nilda Maria Comas created a marble statue and a bronze statue of Dr. Bethune. The marble statue is now headed to National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C. The bronze statue will be displayed permanently in Daytona Beach on Beach Street. Dr. Bethune is the first African American to represent a state at Statuary Hall.
