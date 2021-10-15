‘A GIFT TO THE WORLD’

The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue is unveiled, and her legacy is celebrated.
AT THE UNVEILING
Nilda Comas beamed as hundreds of people from near and far gazed up at her masterpiece. The master sculptor’s work was complete.
The creation of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue she created in Pietrasanta, Italy was on display in Daytona Beach, a temporary but important stop on its way to its permanent destination. Dr. Bethune will be the first Black American to represent any state in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.
On Monday, the 11-foot marble statue of Dr. Bethune was unveiled during a ceremony at the News-Journal Center, where it will be on exhibit until Dec. 12.
“It’s such an honor to be here. I am so impressed with your love for her. I love this lady. She captured my heart and inspired me. I’m glad you’re all here to share this great moment,” Comas told the crowd who attended the unveiling.
Dr. Bethune, the renowned founder of Bethune-Cookman University, was and remains a national treasure. She also was a philanthropist, civil rights activist and humanitarian.
Open to the public
For the next two months, the public can see the statue and learn about her life of Dr. Bethune. The exhibit hours are Sunday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach St. Admission is free. Reserve tickets online at mmbstatue.org.
Attendees at the unveiling reflected on the moment and Dr. Bethune’s legacy.
“Give me a moment. I have had the pleasure of toiling in Mary’s place for 41 years. Hell’s hole, garbage dumb, Bethune-Cookman University,” commented Dr. Hiram Powell, interim president of B-CU during Monday’s unveiling ceremony.
“Faith is the cornerstone of Dr. Bethune’s mission and legacy. She used her wisdom and understanding of faith to make a difference for all humanity. She is still an amazing woman and what a legacy she has left us.”
Bravery and courage
Federal and state officials spoke about the significance of the occasion.
“It’s incredible that she started the school with $1.50, faith and five girls. Just two decades later, she had dorms, students and had a successful campaign to register Black voters especially women,” stressed U.S. Representative Michael Waltz.
“The KKK didn’t like her voter registration efforts. They marched upon campus. She hid faculty and students and stood alone. The Klan turned away. Think about that bravery and courage of this woman.”
Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee added, “This is a great day for all Floridians as we honor the life and work of Dr. Bethune. People all over the world can now see this artwork and be inspired to imply Dr. Bethune’s ideas in their own lives.”
‘Truly historic event’
Volusia County and Daytona Bach officials also weighed in.
“I am humbled to be a part of this truly historic event. Dr. Bethune amplifies all that is great about humanity. She is one of the crown jewels of Daytona Beach and Volusia County, said Volusia County Vice Chair Billy Wheeler. “She continues to inspire us. She is a beacon of hope. Her vision of education, equality and empowerment lives on.’’
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry related, “The city is proud of this moment. We are the heirs and custodians of a great legacy that she left us. She is a shiny example of American exceptionalism.”
Bethune family proud
It was also a proud moment for Dr. Bethune’s family.
Her great-grandson, Robert Bethune, told the Daytona Times, “She was such an influential woman during a time when it was unheard for a Black woman. She did so many things like getting a Black hospital in town when Blacks couldn’t go to Halifax [Hospital]. She got First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt to fly in planes with Black pilots of the Tuskegee Airmen when people thought Blacks couldn’t fly.”
Longtime Daytona resident Linda McGee shared these thoughts, “It represents the account of a great woman that made an impact in the world. She was a gift to the world and because of that gift, the world is the better place.’’
Dr. Bethune died in May 1955 at age 79.
The statue joins one of John Gorrie, who is credited with creating air conditioning. She replaces Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith whose statue was removed from the Statuary Hall last month. Statuary Hall has two statues from each state.
The initial vote in the Florida House of Representatives for the statue of Dr. Bethune was 111-1 back in 2018.
The legislation was first initiated by then Florida House of Representative Patrick Henry and Florida State Senator Perry Thurston.
U.S. House of Representative Kathy Castor pushed legislation at the federal level.
A smaller bronze statue of Bethune which was also done by Comas will be displayed at Riverfront Esplanade Park on Beach Street.
Dr. Bethune’s statue arrived in Daytona Beach on Oct. 5 and was paraded down the street that bears her name and through the school she created on its way to the News-Journal Center.
Funds for the statue was raised by the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Project; Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund led by chair Nancy Lohman; the Daytona Beach Community Foundation, Inc.; and several community businesses and other donors.
ELEMENTS OF THE STATUE
Master sculptor Nilda Comas secured the largest (and last) piece of statuary marble from the Italian Alps and the quarries above Pietrasanta, Italy. The block of statuario marble was carved from Michelangelo’s cave and weighed 11,500 tons. According to the artist, statuario marble is the finest marble in the world. At the base of the pedestal, along with the prominent, capitalized letters of her home state, her name, and the dates of her birth and death, there will be an inscription memorializing one of Dr. Bethune’s most famous quotes – “Invest in the human soul. Who knows, it may be a diamond in the rough.’’
Cap and gown
Dr. Bethune has been fashioned in a stately cap and gown symbolizing her lifelong commitment to education.
Black rose
The black rose symbolizes Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s belief that “loving thy neighbor” means interracial, inter-religious and international brotherhood and her facial expression captures her determined yet gentle demeanor. Although there is no species of flower called a “black rose,” Dr. Bethune was captivated by beauty of a rose with a particular dark hue. These dark roses instantly became her favorite. She thereafter referred to her pupils as her “black roses.”
Walking stick
Dr. Bethune collected walking sticks believing them to symbolize refinement and leadership.
The walking stick is in the likeness of the gift from President Franklin Roosevelt presented to Dr. Bethune during her lifetime. It signifies the relationship she cultivated with President Roosevelt, the profound respect she engendered on the national stage and her commitment to advancing opportunities for African Americans and women.
Stacked books
Used for balance of the weight of the marble statue, the stack of books, each sculpted with a different tenant of her last will and testament, speak to her core values and represent her unwavering dedication to the progression of education for African Americans and women. The top cover will have engraved with “I Leave You,” which mimics the cadence in Dr. Bethune’s “Last Will and Testament.’’ Each book spine will carry the important words from her Last Will and Testament - “love,” ”hope,”” faith,” “racial dignity,” “a thirst for education,” “courage” and ”peace.’
