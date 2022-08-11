Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s bronze statue to be unveiled next week.
The final journey of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune’s bronze statue will be completed next week.
The 8 foot-tall, 900-pound bronze statue will be unveiled during a ceremony at Bethune Plaza in Riverfront Esplanade Park at 249 Beach St., Daytona Beach, on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. The park is at the corner of Beach Street and Dr. Mary Mc-Leod Bethune Boulevard.
The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc., which is a non-profit group tasked with raising funds for the statues, is hosting the event.
The group will be joined by local and state elected officials, Bethune-Cookman University officials and alum, as well as other area residents.
“I am so pleased that this statue honoring Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune will be unveiled and dedicated,” Nancy Lohman, chair of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, told the Daytona Times.
“It is my hope and vision that Dr. Bethune is a guiding light for our Daytona Beach community; that we all live harmoniously with one another just as she instructed us in her last will and testament.”
Program participants
Those on the program that day will include the following:
- Nancy R. Lohman, president of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc.
- Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry
- Volusia County Council-woman Billie Wheeler
- Robert W. (Bob) Lloyd, Brown & Brown Insurance
- Dr. Lawrence Drake, Interim President, Bethune-Cookman University
- Johnny McCray, Jr. Esq.,President, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association
- Florida State Representative Tom Leek, 25th District
- Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale
The ceremony is standing room only. Commemorative fans and programs will be distributed.
The bronze statue will be permanently displayed at the park in downtown Daytona Beach and includes the name of all its major donors on its solid granite pedestal.
Back on July 13, Dr. Bethune’s 11-foot marble statue was unveiled in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
She is the first African American commissioned from a state to have a statue in Statuary Hall.
Dr. Bethune is one of two representatives from Florida along with John Gorrie, who is credited for creating air conditioning. Her statue replaced Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, whose statue was removed in September 2021.
Both of Dr. Bethune’s statues were created by world-renowned sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy.
The bronze statue is identical to the marble one except it has Dr. Bethune with her head tilted down as she is looking at a smaller person, possibly a child in front of her.
Both statues depict Dr. Bethune in cap and gown graduation gear with black roses in her right hand and her cane in the left. The Black roses are symbolic of her students whom she often referred to as her Black roses. Dr. Bethune got the notion while visiting Italy where she saw Black roses in a garden.
It was over four years from the two statues’ creation to their final locations.
Funds for the statues were raised by the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund; the Daytona Beach Community Foundation, Inc.; and several community businesses and individual donors.
The Volusia County Council contributed $25,000 for the bronze statue.
