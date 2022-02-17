The unveiling ceremony of Black History Month banners honoring some of Daytona Beach’s legends has been rescheduled to noon, Friday, Feb. 25, on the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Lincoln Street.
The event was originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18.
The Midtown Community Development Corporation (MCDC), a non-profit community improvement organization, and the City of Daytona Beach are sponsoring the banner program.
The banners will be displayed on International Speedway Boulevard between Nova Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
This is the second consecutive year of the program in Daytona Beach.
The banner honorees are:
Dr. Oswald P. Bronson (July 19, 1927-Feb.17, 2019): Bethune-Cookman graduate and its fourth president; president of Edward Waters College, president of the Interdenominational Theological Center.
John H. Dickerson Sr. (June 26, 1914-June 28, 1980): Principal at Campbell Senior High and Campbell Elementary; community activist; and a member of the Westside Business and Professional Association.
George W. Engram Sr. (Feb. 6, 1913-Nov. 25, 1998): First Black Master Electrician in Daytona; helped to organize Bethune Beach in New Smyrna; and created its first Black business incubator; was a 1996 Olympic torch bearer.
Theodore Roosevelt “Chief” Fair-cloth (March 5, 1912-Nov. 23, 1989): World War II veteran, athlete, coach, educator, and community leader.
Rabie J. Gainous Jr. (Feb. 11, 1919-Nov. 21, 2001): Owner of R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, community leader, Bethune-Cookman educator.
Thaddeus S. Gooden and John Tolliver: The only two Black persons of the 26 who voted for the incorporation of Daytona Beach.
Dufferin Harris (Jan. 25, 1893-Jan. 11, 1977): Community activist and the first Black journalist at the Daytona News-Journal.
Joseph Harris (March 8, 1877-July 10, 1960): Civil rights activist, community leader, entrepreneur, politician. Joe Harris Park (also known as Harlem Park) bears his name.
Edward H. “Creamy” Hayes Jr. (Aug. 18, 1935-Feb. 20, 2019): Educator, Daytona Beach commissioner, Midtown Community Development Corporation member.
Dr. Charles M. Hendricks (Feb. 12, 1923-Feb. 15, 2017): Halifax Medical Center Senior Chief Physician, Obstetrics and Gynecology Services.
Dr. Cleo S. Higgins (Born Aug. 25, 1923): Longtime Bethune-Cookman educator; designed the school seal.
Senorita Locklear (Born Sept. 9, 1926): Secretary for Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune and three Bethune-Cookman presidents.
Rev. Rudolph Gonzalez “Bunky” Matthews (Aug. 14, 1915-Sept. 28, 1976): World War II veteran, head basketball, football and athletic director at Bethune-Cookman, pastor Mt. Bethel Baptist Church.
Turie T. Small (1901-1979): Principal at Campbell Senior and Elementary schools, community activist, entrepreneur and founding member of the Westside Business and Pro-fessional Association.
George Thayer (Dec. 35, 1901-Jan. 15, 1996): Businessman; operated George’s Place. Founding member of the Westside Business and Professional Association; life-long NAACP member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.