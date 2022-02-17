Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.