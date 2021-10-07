The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune statue, which is headed to National Statuary Hall in Washington D.C., arrived in Daytona on Wednesday.
It traveled the street named after her – Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard – with a police escort and a small caravan of enthusiastic locals who blew their car horns as they followed the trucked container with the statue inside, and ended up at the News-Journal Center. A small ceremony was held as a TV news helicopter circled the area as a handful of local media outlets looked on.
Charles Bethune, great-grandson of Dr. Bethune, reflected on the statute’s significance.
‘Made a difference’
“The statue exemplifies all of her work and shows generations to come that she made a difference in the world. She was an educator, stateswoman, philanthropist, humanitarian and civil rights activist,” Charles Bethune told the Daytona Times.
“We are excited to know that the statue will be here for a couple of months where the local community and surrounding communities can come and pay tribute to her. They can take pictures of it and with it before it goes to the capitol.”
While the event started out as a pleasant tribute, it ruffled the feathers of a couple of Daytona photographers who were left out.
Restricted access
Daytona Times photojournalist Duane Fernandez, Sr., said he was asked to leave the inside of the News-Journal Center Wednesday morning as the statue was being unpacked and erected.
Another photographer, Lance Rothwell, said, “They did not allow any photographers of color into the area of the statue, only behind the rope on the other side.”
In a telephone call on Wednesday, Nancy Lohman, chair of the Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Committee, told Times Publisher Jenise Griffin that only journalists from the Daytona News-Journal and WESH-TV were allowed inside for that part of the celebration because of a special agreement they had with the statuary committee that granted the two media outlets exclusive coverage.
