The West Volusia NAACP Chapter and Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus continue to call for the resignation of Deltona City Commissioner Zone 1 Loren King.
King has been linked to the far-right anti-government militia group The Oath Keepers. In a hack of the organization’s website, King’s name appeared amongst 130 members of the group in Florida, including 80 in Volusia County.
On Monday, the Black Democratic Caucus and NAACP rallied at the Deltona City Commission meeting.
“We are deeply concerned about his ability to govern rationally as an official in Deltona, Florida. The group who he belonged is a threat to democracy and a present danger to us all. No individual holding public office should ever in the past, present or future have an association with such an organization,” commented Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president of the Volusia County Black Democratic Caucus, during the public comments session of the meeting.
No response
Also during the meeting, West Volusia NAACP member Attorney Eddie J. Bell stated, “The Republican Party today isn’t the party of Lincoln. If you were an Oath Keeper, you were there on Jan. 6, though not physically, but in spirit. We can’t have an anti-democratic commissioner that stands for insurrection in the city of Deltona.”
King and the commission did not address the situation during the meeting. King hasn’t responded to emails or phone calls from the Daytona Times for comment.
King, in other interviews and meetings, admitted to being a member of the Oath Keepers for about two years and has said that he has left the group.
Other members of the public also called for King’s ouster during the meeting.
“I am also calling for Commissioner Loren King to resign, mainly because of him being an Oath Keeper; he has a bad image,” said Deltona resident Larry Mack. “I would also like to see which one of you on the commission back him.”
Petition planned
However, there were some who showed support for King.
The Oath Keepers are known to recruit former military and police. The organization boasts of having thousands of former members of the military, police and first responders in its ranks. King is also a former U.S. Navy Seal.
The Oath Keepers have also had numerous members arrested and charged in the Jan. 6 riots when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to try to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
King hasn’t mentioned any plans to resign. The goal of the NAACP and Black Democratic Caucus is to keep up the pressure on the Deltona City Commission and even go to further.
In an earlier interview, West Volusia NAACP President, Sean King said, “We are getting up with the constituents in his area. They will petition Florida Governor Ron DeSantis because of these activities to have him removed.”
