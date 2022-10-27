May says she will prosecute opponent Miller

Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May has filed a police report accusing her re-election campaign opponent, Steve Miller, of illegally removing a yard sign and putting her in fear of her safety. She intends to file criminal charges against Miller, regardless of the outcome of the election.
According to the police report, on Monday, May and a campaign volunteer were speaking to Lowette Swinton, a local resident, when Miller and another man, Irvin White, drove up in Miller’s car. Miller then snatched one of May’s campaign yard signs that was on private property.
When May told Miller that what he did was illegal, Miller allegedly approached May with the yard sign in his hand, which she said put her in fear of her personal safety. Irwin took the sign from Miller, put it back on the property, and the two drove away.
‘I know his history’
“I couldn’t believe he did that,” May told the Daytona Times. “I know his history, and he tends to get very angry and go out of control during campaigns.
“I was truly afraid that he would hurt me, especially since he has been in fights with police officers in the past,” she explained.
May is referring to incidents Miller had with police officers in 1996 and 1997, including resisting arrest.
Miller previously served as a city commissioner in the early 1990s.
‘God bless her’
When contacted by the Daytona Times, Miller said he is aware of May’s accusations, and he spoke to the police about them.
“I have nothing bad to say about Quanita May. God bless her. She needs some help. She needs to stop lying,” Miller said.
This is not the first time Miller has had run-ins with law enforcement and the court system as he campaigned over the years for various offices, including Daytona Beach city commission seats in two different zones.
According to research from Daytona Beach News-Journal articles, in 1996, Miller ran against Yvonne Scarlett-Golden for a city commission seat. A month before the election, he allegedly clashed with a police officer trying to calm a crowd. Two weeks later, two off-duty firefighters accused Miller of tearing up a Scarlett-Golden campaign sign they were posting.
According to a police report, the firefighters said Miller call them “Whitey” and said they didn’t belong in a Black neighborhood.
In 2014, a circuit judge removed Miller from the election ballot because he did not live in the proper zone to be a qualified candidate. According to the story, Supervisor of Elections Ann McFall said Miller changed his address three times in one month.
