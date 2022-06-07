Midtown center will be renamed after Julia and Charles W. Cherry Sr.

During a meeting on June 2, the Daytona Beach City Commission voted unanimously to rename the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center the Julia T. and Charles W. Cherry Cultural & Educational Center.
The center is located at 981 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
Mr. Cherry is the founder of the Daytona Times and its sister newspaper, the Florida Courier. The former Daytona city commissioner and civil rights activist died in 2004.
Mrs. Cherry was a retired Volusia County educator who helped to run the family businesses. She died on April 24 in Daytona Beach.
Commissioner Paula Reed represents Zone 6 where the building stands. Reed also holds the seat that Cherry once held.
“I am elated that the commission voted to support my resolution. We each recognized the significant contributions Mr. and Mrs. Cherry made individually and collectively to our community state and country,” Reed said.
“What better way to honor the philanthropy of this phenomenal couple who lived and worked to change the tapestry of our city and especially Zone 6. I will treasure serving in this capacity.”
The community center features a gymnasium, a music recording studio, a dance studio, meeting rooms, a computer room and offices.
The endeavor was an initiative of a few people in the community.
“Mr. and Mrs. Cherry were very important to the entire Daytona community for decades, especially the Black community. They were always very generous with their time. They were involved in the community and civic activity. They were in the forefront in the battle for civil rights. Mrs. Cherry was my third-grade teacher,” commented Percy Williamson.
More information on the renaming of the building will appear in the June 9 issue of the Daytona Times.
