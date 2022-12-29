MLK remembrances kick off Tuesday, Jan. 3

Local 2023 remembrances of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will kick off with showings of two celebrated MLK documentaries at the Museum of Arts & Sciences (MOAS) in Daytona Beach.
Both events are sponsored by 623 Management, an ad agency focused on online and offline advertising and marketing to Black Floridians, and Daytona Beach Zone 3 Commissioner Quanita May.
MLK’s entire career
“KING: A Filmed Record...Montgomery To Memphis,” is an Academy Award-nominated documentary film constructed from a wealth of archival footage. It follows King from 1955 to 1968 in his rise from regional activist to world-renowned leader of the civil rights movement.
The first screening is Jan. 3, 2023 at 2 p.m., followed by two other showings: Feb. 7 at 2 p.m., and March 7 at 2 p.m. in MOAS’s Root Family Auditorium.
“I remember seeing this documentary in 1970 when it originally aired on television,” explained 623 Management President & CEO Charles W. Cherry II. “This film will show moviegoers the physical danger that Dr. King and the civil rights movement faced that most Americans have never seen.”
Last years
The second film, “King in the Wilderness,” will be shown at the Lowell and Nancy Lohman Family Planetarium at MOAS on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
It was recently broadcast on HBO. It features personal stories of the people who were around MLK during the last years of his life from the passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 to his murder in Memphis, Tenn., in 1968.
“After Dr. King decided to join the fight against America’s war in Vietnam, he was essentially abandoned by most of his civil rights supporters. They accused him of betraying President Lyndon Johnson, without whom civil rights legislation would never have happened. This film focuses on that critical time frame,” Cherry said.
‘Global impact’
“There are few people who have a global impact, and Dr. King was one of them,” May stated. “He impacted my native country, South Africa, in a transformative way. I hope people will join us at these presentations in January, February, and March.”
MOAS is located at 352 South Nova Road in Daytona Beach. Admission is free for both events.
