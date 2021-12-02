PLANS UNDERWAY TO HONOR MLK

A community festival is part of the Daytona committee’s schedule to observe the King holiday.
It’s not too early to get ready for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrations.
Across the nation and locally, event organizers are preparing MLK Day festivities.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee of Florida, Inc., a non-profit organization that puts on MLK Day events in Daytona Beach, has planned several events for Monday, Jan. 17, the official King holiday.
This year, the committee is adding a community festival, which will be held in Daisy Stocking Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This is our first time having a festival in the park. It’s open for the community. We want it to be a fun-filled family event,” said Kim Brown-Crawford, events coordinator for the MLK, Jr. Celebration Committee of Florida. “The hope is that we can continue to do it year after year for years to come.”
Vendors sought
Vendors are needed for the community festival—whether selling food, goods, or providing information on services.
“We are looking for vendors to come out an enjoy this event with us and the community as we celebrate Dr. King’s life, legacy and work,” Brown-Crawford said.
The festival will not only include food and goods by vendors, but also information on education, health, social services and more.
COVID shots available With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots will be available at the community festival.
“Dr. King also addressed health issues. It’s on par with our theme: ‘It Starts with US,’’’ Brown-Crawford explained. “In order to bring justice and health awareness, we must be aware and make everybody else aware.”
Also, more than six local high school seniors will be honored and presented with college scholarships during the festival.
Brown-Crawford added, “We want to publicly display these scholarship students. They have worked so hard during two years of school during the pandemic. They were still able to excel and go to college.”
The festival fills the void of the organization’s annual banquet, which hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
“The banquet is postponed due to large crowds that it attracts. We hope that we can do it next year,” expressed Brown-Crawford. “Plus, outside is easier to social distance and spread people out. Hopefully, people are vaccinated .’’
Celebrating Dr. King
The day will begin at 9 a.m. with a prayer at Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach followed by a march at 10 a.m.
The march ends at Daisy Stocking Park and kicks off the festival. Through it all, the day is all about celebrating the slain civil rights activist.
“Regardless of what is going on, we must continue to honor Dr. King, his life, work and his legacy,” Brown-Crawford said. “We still have social injustice and attempts to infringe upon voting rights happening today.”
In 1983, King’s birthday became a federal holiday. It is observed every third Monday in January.
For more information, email info@mlkdaytonabeach.org or call Kim Brown- Crawford at 386-451-1108.
