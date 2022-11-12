Some joy and pain in Tuesday’s election

May and Henry keep seats while Dempsey defeats Girtman. Williams loses bid to be DeLand’s first Black mayor.
In one of the most heated local races, Daytona Beach City Commissioner Quanita May (1,261 votes) was re-elected to a second term over former City Commissioner Steve Miller (1,015 votes) for Zone 3.
“I want to thank my supporters for voting me in and giving me feedback on the work we’ve done over the past four years. I want to work with all the precincts in my zone to make things better over the next four years,” May said.
Miller stated, “We congratulate Miss May on her win. We ran a great race.”
Daytona Commissioner Dannette Henry (1,863 votes) was re-elected and will get a third term as the Zone 5 commissioner. She defeated challenger Malcom Williams (1,156 votes).
Williams added, “I am disappointed by the outcome. I am excited that my campaign highlighted the current issues. All candidates go back to class to learn from those with the true power, the people.”
Monica Paris (1,654 votes) upset incumbent, Ruth Trager (1,530) for the Daytona Beach Zone 1 commission seat.
Matt Reinhart (18, 405 votes) beat Danny Fuqua (16,524 votes) for Volusia County Council District 2.
“We ran a great race. My team worked extremely hard,” Fuqua said. “The numbers are not what we wanted, but I am committed to continuing to help and support my community in every manner, including with our flooding issues.”
Navy veteran Jake Johansson (112,133 votes) was elected Volusia County Council at-large over Marine veteran Doug Petit (17,887 votes).
Girtman defeated
Barbara Girtman (16,386 votes) was defeated in her re-election bid by Don Dempsey (22,633 votes) for Volusia County Council District 1.
Meanwhile in DeLand, Reggie Williams’ (5,603 votes) bid to become the city’s first Black mayor was denied; he lost to Commissioner Chris Cloudsman (7,784 votes).
Williams commented, “I was blessed to challenge for this position. However, it wasn’t in God’s plan for me. I wish Chris well on his new journey as mayor.”
In Edgewater, 18-year-old Diezel DePew (5,238 votes) makes history as the youngest mayor in the nation. He defeated Mike Ignasiak (4,287).
Also, incumbents were largely successful in holding onto their seats.
Michael Waltz was re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives for Florida’s 6th Congressional district. Tom Wright was re-elected to the Florida State Senate District 8, and Travis Hutson won unchallenged for the Florida State Senate District 7 seat.
In the state House of Representatives races, Tom Leek was re-elected for District 28, Webster Barnaby won the District 29 seat, and former prep basketball coach Chase Tramont won the District 30 seat.
Voters share concerns
Constituents were happy to cast ballots on Election Day and voted on the issues.
Lawanda Jelks voted at the Midtown Cultural & Education Center in Daytona a little before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
“I voted because my ancestors fought for this, and to not vote is a slap in their faces. I am concerned about a woman’s right to choose, education, nurses being able to provide care in the schools, especially for kids with medical issues,” Jelks explained. “I also would like for the history to be told and not hidden in racial matters.”
Voter turnout
According to the Supervisor of Elections website, 226,758 voters cast ballots out of 412,286 eligible voters.
The site listed 92,847 vote-by-mail/absentee ballots; 57,902 voted during the early voting period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5; and 76,009 voted at the polls on election day.
Voter turnout in Volusia County was at 55%.
However, voter turnout was disappointing in the African American community.
These predominantly Black precincts on Election Day had the following voter turnout :
- Allen Chapel Church, 281 votes
- B-CU Center for Civic Engagement, 381
- Campbell Middle School, 435
- Living Faith World Ministries, 607
- Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 529.
- The Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center in New Smyrna Beach did have 1,262 voters.
- Approximately 2,027 people voted early at the Midtown Center in Daytona, but the other early voting sites had between 4,000 to more than 11,000.
