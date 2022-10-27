The 2022 midterm election is finally here.
Early voting began on Wednesday and will conclude on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Early voting takes place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
- DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office, 1750 S. Woodland Blvd.
- Deltona: The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Daytona Beach: Volusia County Library Center at City Island, 105 Jackie Robinson Pkwy. Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W Engram Blvd.
- Port Orange: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle.
- Ormond Beach: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- New Smyrna Beach: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Frwy.
“We encourage everyone to come out and vote early. You must bring the proper forms of identification such as ID, driver’s license, voter’s registration card, etc., said Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis.
“If you don’t have the proper forms of identification, you can still vote. We can get you a provisional ballot. We also encourage everyone to make sure their information is updated,’’ she noted.
A provisional ballot is used to record a vote when there are questions about a voter’s eligibility is in questions. For instance, if their name doesn’t appear on the roles. The issue must be resolved before the vote can count.
Got it done
Daytona resident Porsha Benjamin was happy to cast her vote early at the Midtown Center on Wednesday afternoon.
She told the Daytona Times, “It starts with the younger adults. We complain the most but put no effort in to making change. I decided to come vote early and make my vote count. I think that we need to be more involved in our community.”
On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that 9 million American had voted early nationwide, including 7 million over the past week. It is also reported that around 2 million had voted early in Florida.
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP, along with other social justice and voter’s rights organizations, are encouraging large turnout, especially in the African American and Latino communities.
Turnout concerns
Turnout in the primary election back in July was low in predominantly Black precincts at 10 percent.
Also, during the early voting period, just 568 voted at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center. The other early voting sites saw 1,000 to over 3,000.
“Although Hurricane/Tropical Storm Ian displaced many residents, I hope residents take advantage of early voting. I have been in contact with the supervisor of elections who reported no substantial damage to any of the polling sites,” commented Cynthia Slater, local NAACP president.
“My greatest concerns are voters who were displaced and may not have relatives in the area having to leave the county or state and unable to vote. Also, those who requested mail-in ballots and are no longer in those homes due to the storm.”
As of the Daytona Times’ Wednesday deadline, tallies indicate that 4,008 people had voted early, according to the Volusia County elections office website, www.volusiaelections.org.
The website lists 450,055 registered voters with 138,178 Democrats, 169,801 Republicans, 133,038 No Party Affiliation and 9,038 other party affiliations. A total of 37,129 voters were listed as inactive.
Vote-by-mail deadline
The deadline to request a vote-by mail (absentee) ballot to be mailed is Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots must be into the elections office or drop boxes by 7 p.m. on Election Day. The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Lewis added, “You can’t drop mail-in-ballots off at the polls on Election Day. You must have them to our office. You can only drop them off to the polls to exchange them for a regular ballot.”
For more information on voting, to update your information, change your party information, view your sample ballot or order a vote-by mail ballot, visit www.volusiaelectiongs.org
