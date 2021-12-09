Education town hall focuses on Midtown

New Turie T. Small school on list of projects to come
A town hall on education was well-attended on Tuesday by the community at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center in Daytona Beach.
The event was sponsored by the Daytona Beach/Volusia NAACP, Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed and the Volusia County African American Leadership Council (VCAALC), which is made up of the presidents of local Black organizations.
The meeting focused on helping the schools in the 32114 zip code excel academically and on standardized tests.
There was also introductory information on plans for a new Turie T. Small Elementary to be constructed behind the current school.
Plans are to convert the current school into a community center with a cultural room honoring local Black heroes.
“Turie T. wasn’t up to be rebuilt but this school board found a way,” said School Board Chair Ruben Colon.
Volusia County Superintendent Ronald “Scott’’ Fritz and School Board District 2 member Anita Burnette also attended.
A challenge
Mainland High, Campbell Middle and Turie T. Small and Palm Terrace Elementary are in the zip code.
All are predominately African American, tier II schools and schools with higher numbers of low-income citizens and with students on free or reduced lunch.
All the schools are D schools except for Mainland, which is a C school. “Each of us have a responsibility to reach out and help a child even if they don’t want it. I challenge you to be the someone that changes a child’s life,” commented Reed, who represents Daytona’s zone 6.
Burnette noted, “It’s good to see all the children here. Most have smiles on their face. The most important thing tonight is that we have community involvement. We have to be leaders and set the models we want our kids to aspire for.”
There also were performances by the Mainland cheerleaders, Campbell’s band and children at Turie T. and Palm Terrace.
More plans
During the meeting, Fritz touted the district’s partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for aviation and cybersecurity.
“These are some high financial fields with jobs in this area which we can’t fill,” the superintendent said.
Reshaping middle school also was mentioned.
“Middle school has gotten away from what it was intended to be. It was supposed to be a transition from elementary to high school. We’re going back to that,’’ Fritz said.
The district also announced that it has received a grant to get stronger broadband internet service.
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young highlighted safety measures in schools, including there being 11 Daytona officers in the 11 schools in its city limits. Seabreeze, Mainland and Camp- bell all have an officer and guardian on patrol.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry and City Manager Deric Feacher also spoke at the event. Henry is the principal at Holly Hill School.
Other highlights
Some highlights from the schools which were detailed at the event included:
Turie T. Small
Teamed up with Daytona State College, Bethune-Cookman and Embry-Riddle for tutoring, mentoring and internships.
Implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) curriculum
Palm Terrace
The only school out of 16 in the district that increased science achievements on the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) test
One of 18 schools in the district to increase English Language Arts’ lowest quartile learning gains
Campbell
Implementation of a literacy program More than 80 students taking algebra or geometry
Mainland
Implemented dual enrollment program in partnership with Daytona State College
Creation of the Mainland Collegiate Institute
Students can earn a welding certificate through Daytona State Students will get a chance to attend certificate program at Daytona State and earn a pre-apprenticeship to be an electrician. The program begins next year.
