Bethune-Cookman University has been in the national spotlight since students protested living conditions at the school—including mold, bad food, mistreatment and more—following the decision to end contract negotiations with NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed to be its head football coach.
The school ended talks with Reed after social media posts surfaced of him criticizing the school’s leadership and working conditions.
The national spotlight came to B-CU and Daytona Beach again on Feb. 4 when the “Roland Martin Unfiltered’’ show held a town hall on B-CU’s issues. Hope Fellowship Church hosted the event.
The show had a full house of B-CU students, alumni, local residents and members of the media.
“We’re not here to tear down Bethune-Cookman and HBCUs. It is about improving and building HBCUs,” said journalist Roland Martin. “We keep talking about HBCUs surviving, but we should be having HBCU thriving conversations.”
The live show, which is aired online, allowed students and alumni to air their grievances. It included a pre-recorded interview with Dr. Lawrence E. Drake, B-CU’s interim president.
Mia Walker, a student and a member of B-CU’s marching band, was also on the show.
“My mother worries about my health. I live in Lee Rhyant (honors dorm) and we have had mold problems,” Walker shared. “For the longest, we didn’t have air conditioning and it took forever for us to get a fan.”
Comedian Roderick Zeigler, also known as “Rod Z,” is an alumnus who appeared on the show.
“The alumni and school must come together and sit down like adults. As alumni, we shouldn’t have members of the Board of Trustees calling our employers, threatening our employers because we don’t agree with what they are doing. Students won’t give to their alma mater when they become alumni if they had such a bad experience at the school,” Zeigler said.
Improvements promised
In the interview, Drake addressed issues such as mold in dorms, Ed Reed, transparency, the relationship with the alumni and communications with the students. He blamed recent hurricanes for making facility conditions worse.
“Communication has been lacking in the past. We need to improve communication between our administration and student leaders,” Drake said. “As for alumni, we decided to go with a different model,’’ he said referring to the university’s decision dissolve the longtime National Alumni Association and establish its own alumni support organization.
The National Alumni Association has been renamed the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Alumni Association.
Drake added, “We have a third party that does our food service and housekeeping. We have to say to them that they need to take the extra steps to taking care of things.”
Drake also talked about $10 million the school will put into more than buildings on campus, and $66 million in COVID-19 relief funds (CARES Act).
“We have put some things in place, and the students will see some improvements when they return after the summer. We also used the relief funds towards student debt,” Drake said.
Hopeful for results
Students who attended were glad that Martin came and highlighted their issues.
B-CU junior Neilani Russ told the Daytona Times, “I think the town hall went very well. It addressed a lot of the issues with the university. All these issues that us students are stating are issues that the university has had for years. I believe town halls and going to the media is what must be done to move forward. It’s an opportunity for students to have our voices heard.”
Aniyah Edwards is also a junior at Bethune-Cookman.
“This event was very necessary. Our school tends to push issues under the rug and sugarcoat things. It took for Ed Reed and Roland Martin to bring this to the national spotlight for them to engage with students more and be more proactive to get things changed on our campus,” Edwards said.
Alumni who attended the event also seemed pleased with Martin’s show and are hopeful for results.
“I needed this to restore my heart. To have us gather tonight means so much for me as alumni. I love my university. This is a start, a way for us to unify and find solutions,” said Lanita Parrish, who graduated in 1990 from Bethune-Cookman,” she said at the show.
“I am looking forward to the next steps. I will tell all my folks to come in and help with solutions. I thank Roland for being here. I am inspiring and hopeful for change.”
Johnny Moore added,” I enjoyed the fact that we came together in a positive manner. Looking to the future, we must come together. Bethune-Cookman exists not because of the buildings but because of the students and alumni. This was needed. I am class of 1980 and a member of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Alumni Association. We reached out to the students to let them know that we are here for them and here to help.”
Martin’s online show addresses issues in Black America through his Black Star Media company.
