B-CU sports roundup: Softball, baseball and football

Bethune-Cookman University softball and baseball teams have home series coming up against Southwestern Athletic Conference foes.
The Wildcats softball (6- 17, 1-2) team hosts Alabama State University (11-12, 3-0) on March 18-19 at Sunnyland Park.
On the diamond, B-CU (5-10) hosts SWAC favorite Jackson State University (10-6) in a three-game series at Jackie Robinson Ballpark March 18, 19, 20.
Football practice begins
The Wildcats’ football team began spring practice on March 16 at Daytona Beach Municipal Stadium.
The spring will conclude with the annual Maroon and Gold spring game on April 16 at the stadium.
For more information and game times and schedules, visit www.bcuathletics.com.
