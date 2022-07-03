The City of Daytona Beach encourages residents to enjoy basketball at 11 different indoor and outdoor courts throughout the city. The locations are:
- Derbyshire Sports Complex, 849 Derbyshire Road
- Dickerson Community Center, 308 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Henry Lee Park, 701 Bellevue Ave.
- Joe Harris Park, 315 Pearl St.
- Lenox Playground, 825 S. Grandview Ave.
- Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd.
- Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave.
- Shangri-La Park, 1647 W. Paradise Lane
- Suburbia Playground, 700 Heineman St.
- Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural & Educational Center, 1000 Vine St.
