Bruce McNorton Football Clinic a hit again

Once again, the Bruce McNorton Football Clinic (BMFC) was a success for local kids, parents, football coaches, former NFL players, Daytona Beach and its surrounding communities.
The event was held on June 11 at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex for ages 6 to 21.
McNorton is a retired NFL player who spent 10 years in the league, including nine as a cornerback with the Detroit Lions.
He now works as a scout with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers; he has done the camp for over two decades, including 16 years in Daytona. It was originally held in Detroit.
‘Pretty cool’
The clinic came together after some heavy rain.
“The turnout was good despite the weather and we’re still in a pandemic. These kids are glad to get out, play some ball and have some fun,” said McNorton.
Lavarius Simmons, 14, will be in the eighth grade at Campbell Middle come this fall. He enjoyed the football clinic.
Simmons told the Daytona Times, “It’s pretty good. We got to have fun. It is also pretty cool that former pro players come out and teach us.”
Parents also appreciate the camp and what it provides.
Evelyn Brown had three sons participate in the clinic – 14-year- old Xavier Lucas, 10-year-old Ja’Vonte Brown and 7-year-old Ja ’Kobe Brown.
“I like that it brings the community together. It’s great that the kids are out doing physical activity rather than sitting at home playing the video game. It’s also free,” expressed Brown.
Giving back
The camp is also special for the former NFL players who come to teach the kids.
“It’s always important for someone who has made it out of the inner city to come back and give some advice and wisdom to other kids,” responded Bennie Blades.
“Today I am just trying to teach the kids not just football skills but life skills, which are more important.”
James Jones echoed, “We enjoy it. We are just giving something back to the kids. It’s just a few hours a day. It’s as important as any other thing we do.”
The clinic returned this year after being canceled due to the coronavirus last year.
“It’s great to be back. We all have been clogged up in quarantine. It’s great to get out here in God’s fresh air. I think it’s good for these kids and I think it’s good for us too,” McNorton said.
Golf tournament too
The Bruce McNorton Football Clinic also hosted a golf tournament at Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) on June 12.
“The golf tournament went well. We use it to raise funds for next year’s camp,” noted McNorton.
Other former players at the camp included James Cribbs, Ernie Mills, Stacy Charles and Kevin Fishers.
