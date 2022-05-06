The city of Daytona Beach Leisure Services is hosting a 2-on-2, three-point shooting basketball contest at the John H. Dickerson Center at 308 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Winners of the weekly sharp shooting contests advance to the finals on May 18.
The overall winners will receive a trophy and a $10 Wawa gift card.
The event is free and open to all ages.
Weekly winners include: Robert and Freed (Week 1); MJ and Turon (Week 2); None (Week 3) and Shawn and Keyshawn (Week 4).
