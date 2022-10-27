Community celebrates Robinson, Wright and Kelly Field history
At Cypress Park, an open field, retention pond and basketball court sit behind the Midtown Cultural and Educational Center at the corner of George W. Engram Boulevard and Keech Street.
The space was once called Kelly Field and hosted baseball, softball, kickball, football and other outdoor activities for the community and semi-pro teams.
The site also played a role in integrating professional baseball.
Jackie Robinson and Johnny Wright practiced at the field with their white Montreal Royals teammates during spring training beginning on March 8, 1946 due to segregation laws (Jim Crow). The Royals were the Brooklyn Dodgers AAA-affiliate.
Robinson broke the color barrier in minor league baseball at City Island Ballpark (now Jackie Robinson Ballpark) on March 17, 1946 here in Daytona Beach, a year before he did it in the Majors.
Everyone knows about Jackie Robinson, but few know about Wright.
Wright was a great pitcher who played 10 years in the Negro League with the Newark Eagles, Homestead Grays and Toledo Crawfords. Also, he played in Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic. Unfortunately, he never made it to the Major Leagues.
On Sunday, Oct. 23, a ceremony was held in the Midtown Center honoring Robinson, Wright and Kelly Field, followed by the unveiling of an historical marker for Kelly Field.
The Central Florida Chapter of the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) hosted the event. The organization conducted research on the field, the city of Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP.
“Dr. [Mary McLeod] Bethune said that we are the heirs and custodians of a great legacy. I was a bat boy for softball teams at Kelly Field, so I am excited about this day,” said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry. “We are responsible for ensuring that these young people can reflect upon this history.”
Daytona Beach Commissioner Paula Reed added, “We are a city with a rich history. Jackie Robinson, Mary McLeod Bethune, Howard Thurman, Johnny Wright, the birthplace of speed. We are experiencing history today. Let’s be honored and proud.”
Reed represents Zone 6 where the field, rec center and park are located.
A team effort
The endeavor was started by SABR members Mike Kaszuba and Jim Bard. They learned of Robinson and Kelly Field from then-Daytona Tortugas public relations manager Josh McKinnon in August 2012. McKinnon learned from resident Darryl Nattiel.
Kaszuba explained, “This is your history. Kelly Field was just outside these doors in the Black community, which hosted Jackie and Johnny. What happened at this field is of huge significance. This could easily be considered the forerunner to the civil rights movement.”
Local electrician Darnell Troutman led an effort to save the field. Author, businessman and retired educator Harold Lucas Jr. was part of the ceremony.
Carlis Wright-Robinson (no relation to Jackie Robinson) is the daughter of Johnny Wright.
She traveled from Missouri City, Texas for the festivities.
“There are not enough words in the Webster’s dictionary for me to show my appreciation. I thank you so much,” Wright-Robinson said.
The ceremony also had a short ilm on the history of Robinson’s time in Daytona, which was produced by retired history professor, Dr. Leonard Lempel.
The film has eyewitness accounts from locals who saw Robinson play here, including the late author and businessman, James Daniels, and the late lawn care professional and biker, Henry Fudge.
“Howard Thurman mentioned in his autobiography that his cousin, Thornton Smith, was an entrepreneur living in Midway and that he influenced Edward H. Armstrong that he could be elected mayor if he got African Americans to vote,” Lempel explained.
“Armstrong did, and was elected in 1927. Black voters played a role in city’s politics, which was unheard in the South, except for a few cities.”
Lempel further stated, “Kelly Field was built in 1929 due to Smith’s influence. There is so much African American history here in town. Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune came here because the African American middle class could support her school.”
Robinson and Wright attempted to integrate baseball in Sanford and DeLand, but death threats sent them back to Daytona Beach.
It’s been documented that Dr. Bethune’s influence made Daytona Beach a little more racially progressive than nearby towns, which made Robinson’s feat possible.
Robinson and Wright stayed in Daytona’s Black community. It is known that Robinson stayed with Joe and Dufferin Harris, but it’s unknown where Wright stayed.
The historical marker is registered through the Florida Department of State Division of Historical Resources. SABR paid for the marker.
The Daytona Tortugas Minor League Baseball team also was on hand and supported the project.
