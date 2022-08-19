The City of Daytona Beach is hosting a football kickoff party at Daytona Stadium at LPGA Blvd. on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The city is also teaming up with Punt, Pass & Kick USA for a free punt, pass and kick contest for youth ages 6 to15 at 3 p.m. in conjunction with the kickoff party.
Age classification is as of Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., local time, for the current year.
Winners are based on distance and accuracy. Winners will receive awards and qualify for the regional competition. To register visit, https://bit.ly/ 3BeRu9A.
The party will include performances by local school marching bands, cheerleaders and mascots. There also will be country, rock and pop music concerts.
Tailgating is $10 per car and $20 per RV. Outside food will be allowed in tailgating area only. Concessions will be available and admission is free.
For more information, call 386-671- 8268.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.