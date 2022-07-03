Volusia County is calling for volunteers to help clean the beaches after the weekend’s July Fourth festivities, predicting another massive accumulation of fireworks, plastics and other litter.
When the sun rises on July 5, it will illuminate thousands of pounds of debris left by Independence Day revelers. It will be the busiest beach cleanup day of the year.
Every year, the beaches are littered with thousands of pounds of spent fireworks, food, plates, cups, cigarettes, broken beach chairs and worst of all – plastic bags, six-pack rings and straws.
The county encourages residents and visitors to go to their favorite stretch of the beach with a trash bag or bucket. Bags with trash should be placed inside any garbage can on the beach or next to it if the can is full.
The county’s environmental specialists are asking volunteers to join them in removing debris the morning of July 5. They are coordinating cleanups from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at three sites:
- Tom Renick Park, 1565 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach
- Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach
- Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave.
The county’s contracted clean-up company and staff from the Beach Safety and Coastal divisions will also be scouring the beach for garbage. This team effort will make the county’s beaches clean and safe for sea turtles, birds and other wildlife.
