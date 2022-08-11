Volusia’s elections supervisor has some advice for early voters and those who plan to mail in their ballots.
Early voting begins on Saturday, Aug. 13 and runs through Saturday, Aug. 20 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Volusia County for the Aug. 23 primary election.
Voters can cast their ballots at any of the designated locations during early voting only. Early voting takes place at the following locations:
- DeLand: Supervisor of Elections Office 1750 S. Woodland Blvd.
- Deltona: The Center at Deltona 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Daytona Beach: Volusia County Library Center at City Island, 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George W Engram Blvd.
- Port Orange: Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle
- Ormond Beach: Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- New Smyrna Beach: New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway
“Voters should know their locations and the polling times. We’ve sent out and are still sending out updated voter registration cards that contain this information,” Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis via email.
Voter information cards contain information regarding the districts that voters are eligible to vote in, new precinct number and in some cases, new polling place.
This card cannot be used as identification at early voting or on Election Day; it is only for information purposes. The card also contains important information about voting in Volusia County. Voters will find information regarding updating their information, changing their political party affiliation, voting by mail and the identification required to vote in person.
Low turnout expected
In Daytona, there are no events planned to get large numbers of African Americans out to vote.
The Daytona Beach Clergy Alliance notified the Daytona Times that it is planning a get-out-the vote event after the primary election.
The Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP Chapter said it will watch the election to make sure no one’s voting rights are infringed upon.
Large crowds at early voting aren’t expected for the midterm primary.
“The primaries, historically, have a lower turnout, usually around 25 to 26 percent turnout,” Lewis stated.
“Early voting hasn’t changed much over the years. Since I’ve been here, we’ve added locations in Port Orange and Daytona’s Midtown community.”
Requesting a ballot
There is still time to vote by mail for the primary as well.
The deadline to request a ballot to be mailed for the primary is Aug. 13 at 5 p.m.
As of early Tuesday, the Supervisor of Elections office had mailed out 146,000 ballots with 35,000 already being re-turned.
“The most request we have ever received was during the 2020 election,” noted Lewis.
It is important to have an updated signature on file. This enables the office to validate your signature on your vote-by-mail ballot.
There are some new laws in effect when it contains to mail-in ballots. There are fewer places where drop boxes can be and people can’t drop off as many absentee ballots as in the past.
“There are less drop boxes around for those who vote by mail. They can mail it or drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections Office. You also can’t return more than two ballots that aren’t your own. Only immediate members of your household and two other people,” explained Genesis Robinson local political analysist.
Lewis related, “Early voting has not changed too much other than who can drop off vote by mail ballots. A person cannot have more than two ballots other than their own or immediate family members.
Non-partisan races
Florida is a closed primary state, which means a voter can only vote for candidates in the party they are registered to vote in.
No party affiliation (NPA) and minor party voters can vote in the non-partisan races.
In Volusia County, both county and municipal races are non-partisan, which means all voters can choose candidates. If a candidate gets 50 percent plus one of the vote, he or she wins that office and avoids the general election in November.
Every 10 years, local and state government can redraw their district lines based off population numbers from the U.S. Census. The last Census was done in 2020.
In June, the Volusia County Council voted and unanimously approved new precincts.
Volusia County now has two U.S. Congressional districts – 6 and 7; two state Senate districts – 7 and 8; and four state House districts – 27, 28, 29 and 30.
Due to population growth and the additional congressional districts, Volusia County’s total number of voting precincts have grown from 125 to 134.
Lewis emphasized, “People should verify their polling location for Election Day. This year most of the pre-cinct numbers have changed due to redistricting; therefore, polling locations most likely have changed.”
As of Tuesday, Volusia County had 445,815 registered voters including 138,306 Democrats, 167,270 Republicans, 131,365 Independents and 8,874 other party affiliations.
To update your information, change your party information, view your sample ballot or order a vote-by mail ballot, visit www.VolusiaElections.gov
Lewis also encourages anyone with questions or run into any problems to contact their office.
